The Quiet March to War: Inside America’s Escalating Battle Plan for Iran

(José Niño, Headline USA) As tensions come to a head in the Middle East with Israel re-launching attacks against Hamas in Gaza and the United States taking action against the Houthis, increased speculation about the United States’ strategy in the Middle East has come to the fore of public discussion.

Amidst that speculation, journalist Ken Klippenstein has released what he says are documents pointing to “a unique joint staff planning” plan in Washington and in the Middle East to prepare the next generation of “a major regional conflict” against Iran.

Klippenstein said he believes that the Trump administration is gearing up for a “full-scale war” against Iran.

Pentagon contracting documents I’ve obtained describe “a unique joint staff planning” effort underway in Washington and in the Middle East to refine the next generation of “a major regional conflict” with Iran.https://t.co/c5NaDLaqw2 — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) March 19, 2025

This effort is reportedly called “SEED project” and consists of tools spanning military deception all the way to the use of nuclear weapons. Klippenstein believes that the United States “is exploring a far more aggressive approach” toward Iran.

There is a general assumption among Trump’s inner foreign policy circle that aggressive action against Iran “is relatively cost-free” after the United States successfully assassinated Iran’s Major General Qassim Suleimani.

While Iran has not turned into a major conventional military power like China and Russia, it has shaken up the geopolitical scene by developing unconventional proxy networks across the Middle East while also developing an equally unconventional missile and drone program – the latter playing a key role in Russia’s efforts to neutralize Ukraine.

Klippenstein highlights that DC’s machinations against Iran “takes the combined efforts of the military, the CIA, cyber and space agencies, and the Departments of the Treasury and State.”

The war plan places a major emphasis on a “holistic approach” to “planning, coordination, and synchronization” of the U.S. Government activities, according to one document. CENTCOM, one of the 11 unified combatant commands of the U.S. Department of Defense responsible for protecting American security interests from the Horn of Africa to Central Asia, is tasked with creating multiple plans that integrate “U.S.-only, bilateral, and multilateral operations with partners and allies,” per the documents.

The new war plan has a “multilateral” component that features Israel working in tandem with Arab Gulf partners, either indirectly or directly. One document cautions about the “distinct possibility” of the war “escalating outside of the Unite States Government’s intention” and affecting the Middle East, which calls for a multi-faceted grand strategy.

U.S. Central Command did not respond to Klippenstein’s requests for comment on his story. However, during a press briefing on Monday, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell was grilled about this issue and he replied with a vague response.

REPORTER: Is the U.S. military considering a military option for Iran? PARNELL: … all options are on the table at this time.

Parnell also made a reference to President Trump’s post on Truth Social, in which he promised to bring about “dire” consequences for Iran in the case that the Yemeni-based Houthis retaliate. Trump recently carried out a strike against Houthi leadership in addition to command and control elements in an unprecedented escalation against the Houthis. This has led to speculation that Trump may be ready to escalate beyond Yemen and even set its sights on Iran.

The Trump administration has used the recent strike against the Houthis to break from the Biden administration. As National Security Advisor Mike Waltz told ABC:

“The difference is these were not pinprick, back and forth, what ultimately proved to be feckless attacks. This was an overwhelming response that actually targeted multiple Houthi leaders and took them out. And the difference here is one, going after the Houthi leadership and two, holding Iran responsible.”

When asked if a direct military attack on Iran is possible, Waltz replied:

Well, all options are always on the table with the president, but Iran needs to hear him loud and clear … We will not only hold the Houthis accountable, but we’re going to hold Iran, their backers accountable as well and if that means their targeting ship that they have put in to help, their Iranian trainers, IRGC and others, intelligence, other things that they have put in to help the Houthis attack the global economy, those targets will be on the table, too.

President Donald Trump is a notable Iran hawk who exited the Iran nuclear deal and pursued a maximum pressure campaign against Iran in his first presidential term.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino