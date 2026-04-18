The Atlantic Portrays FBI Director as a Drunkard; Patel to Sue the Outlet in Response

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) FBI Director Kashyap Patel’s lawyer said Friday that they intend to sue The Atlantic for publishing a story that portrays Patel has a slovenly drunkard.

Patel’s lawyer, Jesse Binnall, posted a letter that he sent to The Atlantic before the article’s publication. The letter denied numerous allegations in the report, including that Patel drinks “to the point of apparent intoxication,” that he has difficulty walking when he’s wasted, and that his behavior is threatening public safety.

The letter also denied the claim that Patel’s intoxication affected his decision making the Charlie Kirk assassination case. Patel essentially live-tweeted the FBI’s investigation, and was later revealed to have dined at the New York City Italian restaurant Rao’s the night Kirk was killed.

However, Binnall said alcohol had nothing to do with Patel’s behavior.

“They were on notice that the claims were categorically false and defamatory. They published anyway,” Binnall said on Twitter/X when he posted the letter. “See you in court.”

This is the letter we sent to The Atlantic and Sarah Fitzpatrick BEFORE they published their hit piece on FBI Director @FBIDirectorKash. They were on notice that the claims were categorically false and defamatory. They published anyway. See you in court. pic.twitter.com/Ke8cqNh8hY — Jesse R. Binnall (@jbinnall) April 17, 2026

The Atlantic’s story isn’t the first piece to draw legal threats from Patel. Last June, he sued former agent and current MSNBC contributor Frank Figliuzzi for saying on air that the FBI director “has been visible at nightclubs far more than he has been on the seventh floor of the Hoover Building.” MSNBC retracted Figliuzzi’s comment.

Patel’s girlfriend, conservative influencer Alexis Wilkins, has also sued several social media figures, including former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin, for claiming that she’s an Israeli agent. Like Patel, Wilkins is represented by Binnall’s law firm.

Figliuzzi and Seraphin both have motions to dismiss pending in their respective lawsuits.

While Patel is using the legal system to vigorously defended his reputation, he’s also been caught drinking on camera. In February, for instance, he was pictured chugging beer with the U.S. hockey team after it won the gold medal in the Olympics. Patel’s antics reportedly displeased President Donald Trump.

“Trump — who does not drink — told Patel he was unhappy not only with that scene, but also with Patel’s use of government aircraft for the trip to Milan,” NBC reported last month.

A source sent me this video of FBI Director Kash Patel partying with the US Men's Olympic Hockey team. pic.twitter.com/egjmdhOAF6 — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 22, 2026

Additionally, Patel has faced criticism for his personal use of the FBI jet. According to an FBI whistleblower, his personal travels even delayed the FBI’s response to the assassination of Kirk.

If all that weren’t enough, Patel has directed FBI agents provide round-the-clock protection for his girlfriend, Wilkins, who doesn’t even live with him. The New York Times reported last month that Wilkins is escorted in her travels by Special Weapons and Tactics team members drawn from FBI field offices around the country.

An FBI spokesman said Wilkins needs the protection due to death threats.

Along with using taxpayer resources for personal benefit, Patel has reversed his position on Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Patel previously expressed support for implementing warrant requirements for FISA 702, but he abandoned that position during his confirmation hearings—meaning he supports warrantless surveillance of Americans.

Patel also has yet to live up to promises such as that he’d release all the FBI’s files on notorious sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.