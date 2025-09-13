Report: FBI Director Went to NYC Restaurant after Charlie Kirk Assassination

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) While much of the public was still in shock from conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination on Wednesday, FBI Director Kashyap Patel was apparently stuffing his mouth at a fancy restaurant in New York City.

Citing two anonymous sources, NBC News reported Friday that Patel was dining at the Italian restaurant Rao’s.

The FBI declined to comment on the matter. Rao’s did not immediately respond to media inquiries.

Patel has come under fire for the way he handled the Kirk assassination—essentially live-tweeting the FBI’s investigation.

Man I do one story that paints Kashyap in a more positive light, and it turns out he probably didn't get the suspect photos Wednesday night because he was out at an Italian restaurant stuffing his face with spaghetti. I regret the error! https://t.co/QzHZkYIG3a pic.twitter.com/V049JMbM4v — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) September 13, 2025

At 6:21 p.m. on Wednesday—before Rao’s opened at 7 p.m.—he tweeted that a “subjectt” had been taken into custody. At 7:59 p.m., he then tweeted that the subject had been released.

The next day Utah Gov. Spencer Cox clarified at the press conference that the man detained was a person of interest rather than a suspect.

On Thursday morning, Patel and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino reportedly ripped the agents who were investigating the murder in an online meeting, saying he wouldn’t tolerate any more “Mickey Mouse operations.” About 200 agents were on the call. Patel was reportedly made because, among other reasons, he wasn’t shared photos of the suspect immediately—though apparently that may have been because he was out at a restaurant.

To top it off, Patel said Friday that the FBI apprehended the alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, in “historic” fashion—despite the fact that Robinson was on the lam for over 30 hours, and that he was turned in by his own family.

Patel, a Hindu, then ended his statements by saying that he’d one day meet Kirk, a Christian, in Valhalla—what can be described as the Pagan version of heaven.

BREAKING: Kash Patel to Charlie Kirk: “Rest now brother, we have the watch, and I’ll see you in Valhalla.” pic.twitter.com/9klrKjrhqn — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) September 12, 2025

Correction: This article originally reported that Patel tweeted about having a suspect in custody, when he in fact tweeted about having a subject in custody.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.