FBI Director Sues Ex-Agent on MSNBC for Defamation

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) FBI Director Kashyap Patel has been flying his bureau’s jet around the country in recent months, including to visit sporting events, the Joe Rogan show, and even his girlfriend in Tennessee—all on the taxpayers’ dime.

However, Patel hasn’t visited any nightclubs, and he’s willing to file a defamation lawsuit to prove it. The newly minted FBI director filed a lawsuit earlier this month against former agent and current MSNBC contributor Frank Figluzzi, who last month said: “Reportedly (Patel has) been visible at nightclubs far more than he has been on the seventh floor of the Hoover Building.” MSNBC retracted Figluzzi’s comment on May 5.

Con artists are going to look back at Kashyap Patel as one of the best to ever do it.

“There was no basis for [Figluzzi’s] fabrication, and Defendant’s use of the weasel word, ‘reportedly,’ is itself a fabrication, as Defendant did not rely on reporting by any other person. Defendant made up the story out of whole cloth, and by using the word ‘reportedly,’ attempts to distance himself from what is a maliciously false and defamatory statement,” Patel’s June 2 lawsuit states.

The FBI director also complained about Figluzzi’s assertion that “Patel may be even more dangerous than the late FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover.”

Patel seeks more than $75,000 in Compensatory, special, and punitive damages. It’s unclear how Figluzzi’s comments damaged Patel. In fact, Patel has arguably done more to destroy his own reputation in recent months by backtracking on his promises.

Indeed, far from shutting down the FBI’s headquarters and turning it into a “museum for the deep state”—as he said he would before he was nominated—Patel has maintained the status quo in the bureau.

Furthermore, he’s flip-flopped on domestic surveillance and now supports warrantless spying, he’s yet to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, and he hasn’t exposed the U.S. government’s involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, protests-turned-riots. In fact, he’s even promoted a top FBI official who hunted J6ers over the last four years.

Most recently, Patel’s pushed for a bigger budget for the FBI, insisted that Epstein killed himself, and said that there’s nothing more for the public to know about the July 13 Trump assassination attempt. Despite saying that the investigation into July 13 is closed, Patel’s FBI has refused to release records on that incident.

🚨NEW: FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News last week that its investigation into the July 13 Trump assassination attempt was CLOSED.

