Ex-FBI Agent Floats Rumor that Director Patel is a Closeted Homosexual Who Parties All Night

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) FBI Director Kashyap Patel is reportedly living with GOP donor Michael Muldoon in the billionaire’s Las Vegas home—an arrangement that’s raising some eyebrows within the bureau, according to former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin.

Patel’s residence was reported in February by The Nevada Independent, which said at the time that he cast mail ballots from Muldoon’s residence in the presidential primary in February 2024, the state and federal primaries that June, and then in the general election last November.

“Patel and Muldoon even took a golf trip together to Scotland back when the FBI director was a federal employee on the National Security Council, which could be an ethics violation,” the local news site reported at the time.

According to Seraphin, agents in the bureau are raising questions about the relationship.

“The other question I’ve had people bring up … including people who are pro-Trump … They don’t know a lot of 50- or 40-something-year-old Indian men that are unmarried and living with other men that don’t have something going on,” Seraphin recently said on the show Redacted, hosted by Clay Morris. “There’s rumors passing around the FBI that have kind of intimidated that this may be more than just two men living together, which by the way, for two men in their 40s and 50s is a pretty strange circumstance.”

Seraphin also repeated another rumor about Patel—that he’s been partying more than working.

“The last thing we’ve been hearing is the protective detail is having to wake up Kash Patel on a regular basis because he’s out partying all night in DC, and maybe in Vegas as well,” Seraphin said.

The ex-FBI agent’s remarks were similar to those made by another former agent, Frank Figluzzi, who in May said: “Reportedly (Patel has) been visible at nightclubs far more than he has been on the seventh floor of the Hoover Building.”

MSNBC retracted Figluzzi’s comment on May 5, but that didn’t stop Patel from filing a lawsuit a month later.

“There was no basis for [Figluzzi’s] fabrication, and Defendant’s use of the weasel word, ‘reportedly,’ is itself a fabrication, as Defendant did not rely on reporting by any other person. Defendant made up the story out of whole cloth, and by using the word ‘reportedly,’ attempts to distance himself from what is a maliciously false and defamatory statement,” Patel’s June 2 lawsuit states.

Patel seeks more than $75,000 in Compensatory, special, and punitive damages from Figluzzi. It’s unclear how Figluzzi’s comments damaged Patel. In fact, Patel has arguably done more to destroy his own reputation in recent months by backtracking on his promises.

Since taking the healm at the bureau, Patel flip-flopped on domestic surveillance and now supports warrantless spying, he’s backtracked on releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files, and he hasn’t exposed the U.S. government’s involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, protests-turned-riots. In fact, he’s even promoted a top FBI official who hunted J6ers over the last four years.

Most recently, Patel’s pushed for a bigger budget for the FBI, insisted that Epstein killed himself, and said that there’s nothing more for the public to know about the July 13 Trump assassination attempt. Despite saying that the investigation into July 13 is closed, Patel’s FBI has refused to release records on that incident.

The lawyer for Patel’s lawsuit against Figluzzi didn’t immediately respond to Headline USA’s media inquiry about Seraphin’s comments. The FBI also didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

