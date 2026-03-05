Teenager Who Killed Parents to Fund Trump Assassination Plot Was ‘Manipulated,’ Court Hears

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The teenager who killed his parents as part of a plot to assassinate President Donald Trump was sentenced on Thursday to two life prison sentences without the possibility of parole.

Nikita Casap, now 18, told the court that he’s accepted Jesus as his Lord shortly before the sentencing. He cried when expressing remorse for killing his mother, Tatiana Casap, and stepfather, Donald Mayer.

“I thought I was part of a revolution, part of a war. And I told myself that bad things had to happen,” he said. “I miss my mom.”

Casap’s crimes were particularly heinous. Not only did he kill his mother and stepfather on Feb. 11, 2025; he continued to live at their house for another two weeks, lighting candles to cover up the smell of their decaying flesh. Casap, who was 17 at the time, left his home in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Feb. 24, and was tracked down four days later in Kansas.

As has been widely reported, Casap killed his parents to fund an assassination plot against Trump. On Thursday, the court heard more details about this plot.

🚨The teenager who killed his parents to fund a half-baked Trump assassination plot is set to be sentenced today.

An evaluation says he "was under the influence and psychological control of a highly manipulative individual."

This is the guy who was talking to people in Ukraine https://t.co/errwNY3Afh pic.twitter.com/1W0wYBvza4 — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) March 5, 2026

According to Casap’s attorney, he first set his mind on killing a politician after witnessing the Dec. 20, 2024, vehicle-ramming attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, which killed five people, including a 9-year-old child. The driver was a Saudi migrant.

Soon thereafter, Casap joined a Telegram chat inhabited by neo-Nazi extremists. Two of them—their screennames were referred to as “Asell” and “Angel”—goaded Casap along, according to his attorney, who said that Casap “was under the influence and psychological control of a highly manipulative individual.”

“[Asell] targeted Nikita and misled him into thinking he was on a mission,” the defense attorney said.

The defense attorney further said that Casap told the FBI about these two men after he was arrested, but agents haven’t tracked them down.

The prosecution, however, downplayed the role of the two others. One prosecutor said the two other men, Asell and Angel, essentially scammed Casap. They had him send over $8,000 in Bitcoin in exchange for the promise of a drone, explosives, fake license plates, and a safe house in Eureka, California. Casap thought he’d assassinate Trump, hide in the safehouse, and then escape to Ukraine.

Casap left his Wisconsin home when he received the coordinates for the safehouse.

However, FBI agents investigated the coordinates for the so-called Eureka safehouse, and found that it was actually a National Guard base. The prosecution said there were never any license plates, drones, or explosives for him to retrieve.

Judge Ralph Ramirez had the option to let Casap be considered for parole after 20 years, but declined on the grounds of the seriousness of the crimes, as well as the fact that he couldn’t guarantee Casap would be reformed.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.