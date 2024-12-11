Quantcast
Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Cruz Slams Taylor Lorenz as ‘Sick and Twisted’ for ‘Joy’ Over Murder

'Taylor Lorenz’s comments there are sick and twisted and she should be treated as a deranged lunatic, because she is, she is openly celebrating, she feels joy at someone, someone she's never met, being murdered...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Ted Cruz
Ted Cruz / PHOTO: Twitter

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called former Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz a “deranged lunatic” Wednesday on his podcast for expressing “joy” over the murder of an insurance executive.

On Monday, Lorenz told panelists on Piers Morgan Uncensored she felt “joy, unfortunately” when she learned UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot dead as he walked out of a Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

On Verdict, Cruz criticized Lorenz’s “sick and twisted” attitude toward the assassination of Thompson, a 50-year-old father.

“Taylor Lorenz’s comments there are sick and twisted and she should be treated as a deranged lunatic, because she is, she is openly celebrating, she feels joy at someone, someone she’s never met, being murdered. Why?” the senator said. “Because she hates all health insurance companies. She hates, you know what? She’s another anti-capitalist nut job.”

The GOP senator emphasized that the immorality of murder is indisputable to him.

“Let me be clear, murder is wrong, period. The end, regardless of your politics, regardless of whether I agree with you or disagree with you, nobody should be subject to violence,” he said.

Cruz said The View co-hosts became “very unhappy” when he likened the left’s cheerleading of the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s murder to the assassination attempts against President-elect Donald Trump.

He recommended using words over violence, for which he said all assailants should be prosecuted.

“I’m willing to say, put anyone in jail who commits active violence. Are you?” Cruz said. “And I asked on that show, what about the Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots all over the country in 2020 that burned American cities across the country.”

Cruz added the left have selective memory when it comes to past violence.

“And Whoopi Goldberg looked at me and said, ‘I don’t know what an Antifa riot is,’” he said. “Like, they’re literally living in an alternative reality where they just, they just erase the embrace of violence on the left.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Takes Victory Lap as Wray Announces Resignation Plans from FBI

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com