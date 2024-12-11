Cruz Slams Taylor Lorenz as ‘Sick and Twisted’ for ‘Joy’ Over Murder

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called former Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz a “deranged lunatic” Wednesday on his podcast for expressing “joy” over the murder of an insurance executive.

On Monday, Lorenz told panelists on Piers Morgan Uncensored she felt “joy, unfortunately” when she learned UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot dead as he walked out of a Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

"I felt, along with so many other Americans, joy…" Piers Morgan is left astounded as Taylor Lorenz gives her thoughts on the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. 📺 https://t.co/4ZCtndddDg@piersmorgan | @TaylorLorenz pic.twitter.com/46OAoZmRG9 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) December 9, 2024

On Verdict, Cruz criticized Lorenz’s “sick and twisted” attitude toward the assassination of Thompson, a 50-year-old father.

“Taylor Lorenz’s comments there are sick and twisted and she should be treated as a deranged lunatic, because she is, she is openly celebrating, she feels joy at someone, someone she’s never met, being murdered. Why?” the senator said. “Because she hates all health insurance companies. She hates, you know what? She’s another anti-capitalist nut job.”

Leftists Celebrate an Anti-Capitalist Murderer & Mourn the Acquittal of a Marine Who Saved his Fellow Subway Passengers from a Deranged Violent Criminal. @benfergusonshow and I break it all down on Verdict. Available wherever you get your podcasts.https://t.co/NvrKhfGVRe — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 11, 2024

The GOP senator emphasized that the immorality of murder is indisputable to him.

“Let me be clear, murder is wrong, period. The end, regardless of your politics, regardless of whether I agree with you or disagree with you, nobody should be subject to violence,” he said.

Cruz said The View co-hosts became “very unhappy” when he likened the left’s cheerleading of the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s murder to the assassination attempts against President-elect Donald Trump.

He recommended using words over violence, for which he said all assailants should be prosecuted.

Joy Behar whines that Sen. Ted Cruz called out the extremist left for their violence and assassination attempts: "Of course, Ted Cruz has to politicize it and say it's a left wing thing."

She falsely claims the 2nd would-be Trump assassin was a registered Republican. pic.twitter.com/Ule9hi0smD — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 10, 2024

“I’m willing to say, put anyone in jail who commits active violence. Are you?” Cruz said. “And I asked on that show, what about the Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots all over the country in 2020 that burned American cities across the country.”

Cruz added the left have selective memory when it comes to past violence.

“And Whoopi Goldberg looked at me and said, ‘I don’t know what an Antifa riot is,’” he said. “Like, they’re literally living in an alternative reality where they just, they just erase the embrace of violence on the left.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.