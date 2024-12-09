Quantcast
Murder Suspect of UnitedHealthcare CEO Followed AOC, RFK Jr. on Social Media

Police identified Luigi Mangione as a person of interest in the shooting death of Thompson Monday afternoon.

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Brian Thompson murder suspect
A man wanted for questioning in connection to the investigation of the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson / PHOTO: New York City Police Department via AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) The alleged murderer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson followed progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on social media, screenshots from his apparent @PepMangione account on X showed.

Police identified Luigi Mangione as a person of interest in the shooting death of Thompson Monday afternoon. He was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania on firearm charges after being recognized by an employee, NBC 4 New York reported.

Mangione made his final post on X in June, and he joined the social media platform in 2016. He often made posts about science, artificial intelligence and occasionally physical fitness.

Mangione graduated Gilman School, an all-boys high school in Baltimore in 2016 as class valedictorian, NBC 4 New York reported.

He went on to graduate from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in computer science.

Mangione’s X banner was composed of the following three images: (1) the Pokémon character Breloom, (2) an X-ray photo of a spine with four screws in it and (3) a photo of what appeared to be himself shirtless, revealing a muscular physique.

The pinned post on his X account from 2022 reflected on his high school senior speech, in which he described the next century as “unlike anything humanity has ever seen before.”

“7 years ago, I gave my hs senior speech on this topic: ‘Today, I will be talking to you about the future, about topics ranging from conscious artificial intelligence to human immortality. Likely, you’ll dismiss all this pretty quickly as interesting, but just science fiction…’” he wrote.

Aside from Kennedy and Ocasio-Cortez, Mangione also followed about 70 other users, including podcaster Joe Rogan, computer programmer and businessman John McAfee, comedian Trevor Noah and New York Times columnist Ezra Klein.

He frequently reposted from writer Tim Urban’s @waitbutwhy account, among other writers.

“I believe this book will go down in history as the most important philosophical text of the early 21st century,” Mangione wrote of Urban’s book, What’s Our Problem?

Mangione allegedly assassinated Thompson as he walked out of the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan around 6:46 a.m. on Wednesday.

Before identifying Mangione as the suspect following a five-day manhunt, police found shell castings with the words “deny,” “depose” and “defend” and a backpack full of money from the board game Monopoly.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

