Quantcast
Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Scott Jennings Pulls Out Chart to Show CNN Assassins Are ‘Bad Guys’

'People on the left can’t seem to tell the difference between the good guys and the bad guys...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Scott Jennings (CNN, Screenshot)

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) CNN’s Scott Jennings pulled out a chart Monday night to show fellow CNN panelists that assassins are “bad guys.”

On NewsNight, Jennings told a table of CNN panelists that the murder suspect who allegedly shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson dead in New York was “bad,” while Daniel Penny, who protected subway-goers from a mentally unstable and potentially violent man, was “good.”

“If you’re on the American left tonight, here’s my chart,” Jennings said, flipping around a white sheet of paper with two distinct columns.

The left column of the chart read “Good Guys,” while another column on the right read “Bad Guys.” The name “Daniel Penny” was listed as a “Good Guy” and “Luigi Mangione” was categorized as a “Bad Guy.”

One panelist attempted to interject with a question about the victims in both cases during Jennings’s spiel, but he kept going.

“I’m just telling you what I see out in the world today,” Jennings said as CNN panelists continued to interrupt. He told them to make their own chart before continuing to explain his own.

“People on the left can’t seem to tell the difference between the good guys and the bad guys. It’s crazy!” Jennings said. “We have people praising Luigi and attacking Penny. One is good, one is bad.”

Penny, 26, was acquitted Monday in his New York City manslaughter trial for the death of Jordan Neely.

The same day, Mangione, 26, was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania after an employee recognized his appearance and called police.

He was later charged with murder for shooting Thompson, 50, dead as he walked out of a Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan early Wednesday.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Backbone of Steel’: Pete Hegseth Returns to Fox News to Defend His Nomination
Next article
Where’s Pete? Lame-Duck DOT Chief Shirks Duties to Campaign in Michigan

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com