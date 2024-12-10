Scott Jennings Pulls Out Chart to Show CNN Assassins Are ‘Bad Guys’

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) CNN’s Scott Jennings pulled out a chart Monday night to show fellow CNN panelists that assassins are “bad guys.”

On NewsNight, Jennings told a table of CNN panelists that the murder suspect who allegedly shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson dead in New York was “bad,” while Daniel Penny, who protected subway-goers from a mentally unstable and potentially violent man, was “good.”

“If you’re on the American left tonight, here’s my chart,” Jennings said, flipping around a white sheet of paper with two distinct columns.

The left column of the chart read “Good Guys,” while another column on the right read “Bad Guys.” The name “Daniel Penny” was listed as a “Good Guy” and “Luigi Mangione” was categorized as a “Bad Guy.”

One panelist attempted to interject with a question about the victims in both cases during Jennings’s spiel, but he kept going.

NEW: Scott Jennings pulls out a chart in front of a CNN panel as he rips the left for their reactions to UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s execution. “Let me just help you understand if you're on the American left tonight.” “The good guy today, Daniel Penny.” “The bad guy,… pic.twitter.com/63RGG6k6ZS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 10, 2024

“I’m just telling you what I see out in the world today,” Jennings said as CNN panelists continued to interrupt. He told them to make their own chart before continuing to explain his own.

“People on the left can’t seem to tell the difference between the good guys and the bad guys. It’s crazy!” Jennings said. “We have people praising Luigi and attacking Penny. One is good, one is bad.”

Penny, 26, was acquitted Monday in his New York City manslaughter trial for the death of Jordan Neely.

The same day, Mangione, 26, was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania after an employee recognized his appearance and called police.

He was later charged with murder for shooting Thompson, 50, dead as he walked out of a Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan early Wednesday.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.