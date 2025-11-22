Friday, November 21, 2025

Swalwell’s Campaign Launch Shot in His DC House, Not California  

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Eric Swalwell
Rep. Eric Swalwell and his romantic partner, Fang Fang, right, attend a 2013 Chinese New Year banquet hosted by the Chinese Students Association at Cal State East Bay. / PHOTO: @ericswalwell via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USARep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., may have shot his announcement video for California governor at his Washington, D.C. home, causing a social media uproar over his already-questioned D.C. residency. 

The criticism began on X after Swalwell posted the campaign clip announcing his gubernatorial run ahead of the 2026 election. The incumbent governor, Gavin Newsom, is term-limited. 

In the video, Swalwell is seen sitting beside his wife and two young children in a living room that critics say matches photos of his D.C. home.

A stairwell is visible in the background of the clip, when Swalwell introduces himself with his children chiming in: “He’s running for governor!” The space, relatively small, is typical of D.C. townhomes. 

Political commentator Rob Pyers compared stills from the ad with images of Swalwell’s home, writing that the Democrat politician “appears to have filmed his campaign launch video for California governor at his primary residence in Washington, DC.” 

Another user snarked, “Gavin Newsom’s film credits couldn’t even lure Eric Swalwell into California to shoot [h]is campaign launch video for governor.” 

A campaign spokeswoman did not return Headline USA’s request for comment before publication. See the ad below.

Swalwell’s D.C. residency has long drawn scrutiny, but criticism intensified after Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte urged the DOJ to investigate allegations of mortgage fraud. 

In a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Pulte wrote that Swalwell may have made false or misleading statements in his mortgage loan documents. He further accused the congressman of potential insurance fraud, along with possible state and local fraud violations. 

Swalwell, a member of Congress since 2013, faces questions about whether he actually lives in California, with the New York Post even questioning whether he owns a home in the state. 

That uncertainty could pose a problem under the California Constitution’s five-year residency requirement for governor and lieutenant governor candidates. 

Also unclear is whether the law is enforceable, as California Secretary of State Shirley Weber’s office has stated its “legal opinion” is that the law violates the U.S. Constitution. 

The primary is scheduled for June 6, 2026, and features a growing list of Democratic candidates, including former Health Secretary and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, embattled former Rep. Katie Porter and failed presidential candidate Tom Steyer. 

