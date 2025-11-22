Friday, November 21, 2025

MTG Hands in Her Resignation from Congress

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene / IMAGE: Right Side Broadcasting Network via Rumble

(Headline USARep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, a loyal supporter-turned-critic of President Donald Trump who faced his political retribution if she sought reelection, said Friday she is resigning from Congress in January.

Greene, in a more than 10-minute video posted online, explained her decision and said she didn’t want her congressional district “to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president we all fought for,” she said.

While turning on Trump, Greene has remained loyal to the MAGA movement throughout her tenure. She was one of the only members of Congress to visit Jan. 6 protestors when they were imprisoned in the “gulag”—the DC jail—and she frequently questioned why American taxpayers were supporting Ukraine, “nuclear Israel,” and other foreign nations.

Her resignation followed a public fallout with Trump in recent months, as the congresswoman criticized him for his stance on files related to Jeffrey Epstein, along with foreign policy and health care.

Trump branded her a “traitor” and “wacky” and said he would endorse a challenger against her when she ran for reelection next year.

She said her last day would be Jan. 5, 2026.

The White House did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Friday night.

Greene was one of the most vocal and visible supporters of Trump’s Make America Great Again politics, and she embraced some of his unapologetic political style.

Her break with him was a notable fissure in his grip over conservatives, particularly his most ardent base. But her decision to step down in the face of his opposition put her on the same track as many of the more moderate establishment Republicans before her who went crosswise with Trump.

The congresswoman, who recorded the video announcing her resignation while sitting in her living room wearing a cross necklace and with a Christmas tree and a peace lily plant behind her, said, “My life is filled with happiness, and my true convictions remain unchanged, because my self-worth is not defined by a man, but instead by God.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

