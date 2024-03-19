Students to Perform Breathtaking George Floyd-Inspired Piece at Carnegie Hall

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was discovered that a music class at a public high school in Connecticut was making students perform a piece about George Floyd that was commissioned by various colleges.

New Fairfield High School Choral Director Andrew Gadwah required chorus students to practice and perform “Weather: Stand the Storm,” according to Campus Reform.

The song’s lyrics mention the death of Floyd and the ensuing civil unrest in 2020. Among the phrases that were used in the song were “white silence equals violence” and “[w]hatever contracts keep us social compel us now to disorder the disorder.”

“Black. Just us and the blues kneeling on a neck with the full weight of a man in blue. Eight minutes and forty-six seconds,” one of the sections of the song said.

The song was originally a poem and was written by Claudia Rankine, who has served on the faculty of various institutions of higher education.

The higher education institutions that were responsible for commissioning the song were the College of New Jersey, among others. Composer and Temple University professor Rollo Dilworth was responsible for writing the music.

According to the official calendar of the school, the students will perform the song at an April concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

“As a graduate of New Fairfield High School, it sickens me that the first year in the brand-new building started off so poorly. At the end of the day, it’s about education, not indoctrination. Don’t shove things down people’s [sic] throat,” New Fairfield alumnus and Campus Reform correspondent Mason Cipriani said.

Cipriani was not the only one who expressed his disagreement with the far-left song. Gadwah also received an email from the students who criticized the song as “insensitive and mocking.”

“We also brought attention [sic] that during our class discussion on Tuesday, we felt very dismissed after airing our honest feelings about the song to you. We are uncomfortable because of the song and how you are going about teaching it,” the email said.

Gadwah responded to the email by expressing his apologies and saying that students in other classes have voiced similar complaints. He also added that presenting leftist song “in chunks” would leave it out of context, so he provided a YouTube video of a performance of the work in which its background is explained.