Monday, March 18, 2024

COVID Cover-Up: CDC Responds to FOIA of Myocarditis Studies w/ 148 Pages, All Redacted

'[REDACTED]...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
CDC
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign stands at the entrance of their offices in Atlanta. / PHOTO: AP

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) In response to a Freedom of Information Act request, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a 148-page myocarditis study that was entirely redacted, the Gateway Pundit reported.

The initial FOIA was requested by Zachary Stieber, an Epoch Times reporter, who asked for information regarding instances of myocarditis before and after receiving either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 jabs—the two experimental “vaccine” treatments that involved alterations to the mRNA genetic sequence.

In response, the CDC acknowledged having conducted extensive studies on the effects of the vaccines as they related to heart inflammation and abnormalities but refused to say what the findings were.

Instead, the materials, possibly stemming from multiple reports, contained 148 blank pages.

Stieber posted the blank pages on Twitter, nothing that the CDC sent him a second document that was also mostly redacted.

There has long been speculation that certain vaccines lead to increased frequency of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation that can even lead to heart failure.

In fact, other studies conducted by independent research organizations have confirmed the link, such as a large-scale German study released last year that was reviewed by noted COVID vaccine skeptic Peter McCullough.

Yet, the latest incident is only one in a long string of attempts by the CDC to avoid the spread of what seems to be potentially-damaging information.

In September 2023, for example, the CDC refused to release the latest data on heart failure recorded in patients who had recently received COVID-19 jab by neglecting to update information related to the heart condition.

The research into the link likely came amid tremendous public pressure as the CDC began to face criticism for failing to provide complete information about the vaccines.

And its silence on the matter likely means that coming clean would potentially subject the CDC to a wave of litigation like no other, considering the health implications of its faulty medical advice and the subsequent mandates inflicted on large swaths of the population.

Some first became suspicious about the potential connection between vaccines and myocarditis in the summer of 2021, shortly after the vaccines became widely available, when the CDC published information regarding a drastic uptick in heart inflammation among otherwise-healthy young men who had received the vaccine.

“It does appear that the mRNA vaccines may be a trigger for myocarditis,” Matthew Oster, a pediatric cardiologist at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, at a panel that presented the newly released data, said at the time.

Oster’s conclusions were confirmed by a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association, which found that COVID-19 shots increased myocarditis risk, particularly in young boys and men.

“Based on passive surveillance reporting in the US, the risk of myocarditis after receiving mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines was increased across multiple age and sex strata and was highest after the second vaccination dose in adolescent males and young men,” the study concluded.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
