Steve Bannon Warns UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassination Signifies Future ‘French Revolution’ for America

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) War Room host Steve Bannon warned Friday that the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s murder signifies a potential “French Revolution” for America if President-elect Donald Trump’s administration does not usher in needed change.

On The Megyn Kelly Show, Bannon told the titular host that the country needs an economic reorganization in order to address issues like rampant inflation.

“You saw this in the assassination on the street. They shot a guy in the back, some rich kid shot a guy in the back,” Bannon said, referencing the Dec. 4 assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

Thompson was allegedly gunned down by 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, who reportedly planned to kill the UnitedHealthcare CEO over his grievances with insurance companies.

The War Room host mentioned the environment children are in online in light of the shooting. After he took Thompson’s life, Mangione became an idol among leftists on the Internet who praised his alleged act of violence as heroic, made jokes about the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s death and raised money for the alleged killer.

“We have two choices in this country. We need to go down this MAGA revolution. This populist, nationalist revolution. That’s peaceful, that’s now getting more and more people involved in. More and more ethnicities, more color, more races and more economic groups, the working class, middle class. Or you’re gonna have a French Revolution,” Bannon told Kelly.

Bannon said he could potentially see such a violent uprising coming because of the public’s reaction to political acts of violence. New Yorkers held a UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter look-a-like contest the Friday after Thompson was murdered and online users continue to lust after Mangione’s appearance and cause.

Trump evaded death when he was shot in the ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in July. Most recently, weeks after the UnitedHealthcare CEO was killed, a would-be assassin was caught on camera knocking on controversial Internet personality Nick Fuentes’s door after allegedly committing a triple homicide.

“You can see, particularly from them, the cold-blooded assassination. So, the stakes couldn’t be higher. And that’s why this Christmas I hope everybody steps back and really thinks where we’re going with the direction of this country,” Bannon said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.