Nick Fuentes Releases Chilling Video of Would-Be Assassin Knocking on His Door

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Controversial provocateur and online streamer Nick Fuentes has released security footage of a man accused of attempting to murder him at his home in Illinois.

The alleged assassin, identified by law enforcement as John R. Lyons, is believed to be responsible for a triple homicide on Wednesday night.

Fuentes asserts that Lyons targeted him.

“Last night an armed killer made an attempt on my life at my home, which was recently doxed on this platform,” Fuentes wrote Thursday on X, garnering over 7.5 million views. “The gunman carried a pistol, crossbow, and incendiary devices. I believe he intended to kill me. He is now dead. I am okay!”

He added, “I am grateful to God that I am still alive today.”

According to police, the would-be assassin committed a triple homicide in southern Illinois early yesterday before he arrived at my doorstep with his pistol drawn, calling my name. I am grateful to God that I am still alive today. — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) December 19, 2024

Fuentes mentioned that the gunman broke into a neighbor’s home and killed two of their dogs.

“Doxing is not a game. This nihilistic lynch mob behavior must end before anyone else is killed,” Fuentes stated.

The podcast host and online personality released CCTV footage showing the offender ringing his doorbell while wearing a motorcycle helmet and holding a pistol in his right hand.

“The killer parked his car in front of my house and approached my door with his pistol drawn and what appears to be a crossbow. I was livestreaming at the time,” Fuentes said. “He rings the door bell, tries the doorknob and yells ‘yo Nick!’”

The Berwyn Police Department had been tracking Lyons following reports from the public. He fled on foot and escaped from officers, later forcing himself into a residence where he shot the two dogs.

Lyons was then seen fleeing into a nearby yard.

When approached by officers, Lyons did not respond to their commands before firing at them.

“Berwyn Police Officers returned fire and fatally struck the subject,” the police wrote in a press statement. No officers were injured.

“Early reports indicate that the offender was wanted for a triple homicide committed in Mahomet, IL earlier in the day on December 18, 2024. This incident has been turned over to the Illinois State Police Integrity Task Force and is considered an active and ongoing investigation,” the police added.