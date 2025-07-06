Elon Musk Officially Launches the ‘America Party’

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) It’s official: foreign-born billionaire Elon Musk has launched the “America Party” after being ousted from the Republican Party—a move reportedly brought on by his drug abuse, erratic behavior and personal attacks against President Donald Trump.

Musk said last week that he’d create a new political party if Trump’s “big beautiful” spending bill passed. After it was passed on Friday, Musk teased a third-party launch over the Independence Day holiday and held a poll about it on Twitter/X.

“By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!” Musk wrote in a post on X, which he owns, after the polling closed. “Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

By Sunday morning, the move appeared to be official. Paperwork filed with the Federal Elections Commission showed the formation of the America Party. Its treasurer and custodian of records is listed as Vaibhav Taneja, an Indian who was named CFO of Tesla in August 2023.

Of course the “America Party” would have a foreign man named Vaibhav Taneja running it, right? Soooo very American. @elonmusk is super serious here, isn’t he? “Taneja earned his BCom degree from Delhi University in 1999 and qualified Chartered Accountancy from Institute of… pic.twitter.com/HLxpAVAEXL — Tom Slocum for Texas 🇺🇸 (@slocumfortexas) July 6, 2025

MAGA supporters and Musk critics quickly jumped on the fact that the “America Party” is led by foreigners. Musk was born in South Africa and came here on a student visa. According to the Washington Post, Musk entered the U.S. under a student visa in 1995 but never enrolled in courses. Instead, Musk began working, a potential violation of his visa.

The populist wing of MAGA, including Steve Bannon, have explicitly called for Musk’s deportation. Trump has also hinted at deporting Musk in response to questions from reporters. Largely, Trump has focused some of his criticisms of Musk on EV mandates and subsidies. In a post on Truth Social early Tuesday morning, Trump said Musk has known that he’s against an EV mandate and that people should not be forced to own electric vehicles.

“Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa,” Trump wrote.

BANNON: You’re not American. You’re South African. And if we take enough time and prove the facts of that, you should be deported because of the crime of which you did, among many. pic.twitter.com/rAYV4U4Hql — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) July 4, 2025

The President also cautioned Musk on the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, which the billionaire used to lead.

“DOGE could be the monster that turns around and eats Elon,” Trump said.

In response to the attacks, Musk has called for Bannon to go to prison, and has accused Trump of being named in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

