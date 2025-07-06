Sunday, July 6, 2025

Elon Musk Officially Launches the ‘America Party’

'Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Elon Musk
Elon Musk speaks at a town hall Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) It’s official: foreign-born billionaire Elon Musk has launched the “America Party” after being ousted from the Republican Party—a move reportedly brought on by his drug abuse, erratic behavior and personal attacks against President Donald Trump.

Musk said last week that he’d create a new political party if Trump’s “big beautiful” spending bill passed. After it was passed on Friday, Musk teased a third-party launch over the Independence Day holiday and held a poll about it on Twitter/X.

“By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!” Musk wrote in a post on X, which he owns, after the polling closed. “Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

By Sunday morning, the move appeared to be official. Paperwork filed with the Federal Elections Commission showed the formation of the America Party. Its treasurer and custodian of records is listed as Vaibhav Taneja, an Indian who was named CFO of Tesla in August 2023.

MAGA supporters and Musk critics quickly jumped on the fact that the “America Party” is led by foreigners. Musk was born in South Africa and came here on a student visa. According to the Washington Post, Musk entered the U.S. under a student visa in 1995 but never enrolled in courses. Instead, Musk began working, a potential violation of his visa.

The populist wing of MAGA, including Steve Bannon, have explicitly called for Musk’s deportation. Trump has also hinted at deporting Musk in response to questions from reporters. Largely, Trump has focused some of his criticisms of Musk on EV mandates and subsidies. In a post on Truth Social early Tuesday morning, Trump said Musk has known that he’s against an EV mandate and that people should not be forced to own electric vehicles.

“Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa,” Trump wrote.

The President also cautioned Musk on the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, which the billionaire used to lead.

“DOGE could be the monster that turns around and eats Elon,” Trump said.

In response to the attacks, Musk has called for Bannon to go to prison, and has accused Trump of being named in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
GOP Takes Action against Late-Arriving Mail-in Ballots
Next article
Trump Wants to Set Up a Sovereign Wealth Fund. What is It?

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com