Sunday, July 6, 2025

Trump Declares Major Disaster in Texas as Rescue Operations Continue

'These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy, with many lives lost, and many still missing...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
A Texas DPS helicopter conducts arial searches along the Guadalupe River in the wake of a destructive flooding event in Kerrville on Friday July 4, 2025. (Christopher Lee/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

(, The Center Square) President Donald Trump on Sunday declared a major disaster in Texas as at least 67 people have died and dozens remain missing after torrential rainfall caused historic flooding along the Guadalupe River in the state’s Hill Country.

“These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy, with many lives lost, and many still missing,” Trump posted on social media. “The Trump Administration continues to work closely with State and Local Leaders. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was on the ground yesterday with Governor Greg Abbott, who is working hard to help the people of his Great State. Our incredible U.S. Coast Guard, together with State First Responders, have saved more than 850 lives. GOD BLESS THE FAMILIES, AND GOD BLESS TEXAS!”

Search and rescue crews continued to look for 11 girls and one counselor attending Camp Mystic in Kerr County, an all-girls private Christian camp.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said during a Sunday news conference that 59 people have been confirmed dead in his county alone, including 38 adults and 21 children.

Leitha said 11 young girls and one counselor from Camp Mystic were still missing.

“We extend our sincerest condolences and prayers for every single family affected by this tragedy, and we continue to work around the clock and reunite these families,” Leitha said. “We will continue to search, our search efforts until everybody is found.”

In a statement posted on social media, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also vowed to continue searching for the missing girls until they were found.

“It, and the river running beside it, were horrendously ravaged in ways unlike I’ve seen in any natural disaster,” Abbott said. “The height the rushing water reached to the top of cabins was shocking. We won’t stop until we find every girl who was in those cabins.”

The National Weather Service faced heavy criticism about the lack of notification prior to the floods.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Saturday that the Trump administration is working to update what she called “neglected” and “ancient” systems.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
U.S. Contractor Who Worked for Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Saw Colleagues Fire on Hungry Palestinians

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com