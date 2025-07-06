Trump Declares Major Disaster in Texas as Rescue Operations Continue

(The Center Square) President Donald Trump on Sunday declared a major disaster in Texas as at least 67 people have died and dozens remain missing after torrential rainfall caused historic flooding along the Guadalupe River in the state’s Hill Country.

“These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy, with many lives lost, and many still missing,” Trump posted on social media. “The Trump Administration continues to work closely with State and Local Leaders. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was on the ground yesterday with Governor Greg Abbott, who is working hard to help the people of his Great State. Our incredible U.S. Coast Guard, together with State First Responders, have saved more than 850 lives. GOD BLESS THE FAMILIES, AND GOD BLESS TEXAS!”

Search and rescue crews continued to look for 11 girls and one counselor attending Camp Mystic in Kerr County, an all-girls private Christian camp.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said during a Sunday news conference that 59 people have been confirmed dead in his county alone, including 38 adults and 21 children.

Leitha said 11 young girls and one counselor from Camp Mystic were still missing.

“We extend our sincerest condolences and prayers for every single family affected by this tragedy, and we continue to work around the clock and reunite these families,” Leitha said. “We will continue to search, our search efforts until everybody is found.”

In a statement posted on social media, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also vowed to continue searching for the missing girls until they were found.

“It, and the river running beside it, were horrendously ravaged in ways unlike I’ve seen in any natural disaster,” Abbott said. “The height the rushing water reached to the top of cabins was shocking. We won’t stop until we find every girl who was in those cabins.”

The National Weather Service faced heavy criticism about the lack of notification prior to the floods.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Saturday that the Trump administration is working to update what she called “neglected” and “ancient” systems.