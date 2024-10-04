Quantcast
Thursday, October 3, 2024

‘Squad’ Members Already Plotting to Reverse Kamala’s Centrist Pivot after Election

'I don’t think she’s abandoning her ideals. I think she’s trying to be pragmatic and doing what she thinks is right in order to win the election...'

Posted by Contributing Author
The Squad
'Squad' members (from left) Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley hold a press conference. / IMAGE: PBS NewsHour via YouTube

(Headline USA) “Squad” Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said this week that she and her fellow leftists were plotting to see “how far we can push” Vice President Kamala Harris to the Left “once she wins the presidency.”

Harris has one of the most progressive congressional records and was even rated as the the most liberal senator back in 2019. But she has staked out a position much closer to the center after entering the 2024 presidential race, with her campaign frequently claiming she has abandoned many of her past progressive positions.

Asked whether she believes Harris’s pivot was genuine, Omar admitted to the Washington Post that she is not worried about Harris abandoning her far-left bonafides.

“It’s about us organizing and seeing how far we can push her once she wins the presidency,” Omar said.

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., agreed, citing President Joe Biden’s own lurch to the left after he entered the White House.

“I do believe and hope and expect that [Harris] understands how important progressives were to the Biden administration’s victories,” Jayapal said. “I hope she sees how valuable that partnership and that work together was.”

The “Squad” members’ comments reflect what seems to be a common understanding on the Left, first voiced by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., last month.

“I don’t think she’s abandoning her ideals,” he said in September. “I think she’s trying to be pragmatic and doing what she thinks is right in order to win the election.”

Harris herself has admitted that her “values have not changed” even though her campaign claims her policy positions have.

“I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed,” she told CNN when asked about her many policy flip-flops.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Election-Denying, Alleged Domestic-Abuser Is Dems’ Top Pick to Be Next Calif. Gov.

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com