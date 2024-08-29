WATCH: Kamala Reportedly Bombs Friendly Interview w/ CNN, Cuts Short after 18 Min.

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Far-left CNN correspondent Dana Bash is fast becoming the Trump campaign’s MVP.

For the second time in just over two months, Bash may have helped derail a Democratic presidential candidate, following rumors that her interview with Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz “did not go well,” social media influencer and blogger Alex Muse posted on X.

INTERVIEW: It did not go well. Truncated to 18 minutes. Will not release transcript. CNN will air shortened version tonight at 8PM CST. To fill the time CNN may run an inspirational video about Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. pic.twitter.com/m4q8EmyB9K — @amuse (@amuse) August 29, 2024

A truncated version of the inverview was due to air Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern on CNN, and it will be streamed via the CNN website and apps, the network said in a blog post on Monday.

According to Muse’s sources, however, CNN may be obliged to fill the remaining time with an “inspirational video” about the Democrat duo, raising questions about whether the propagandist network will give Republican nominee Donald Trump equal free advertising and also allow him also to cut short an interview.

In an article posted on Thursday afternoon, roughly five hours prior to the scheduled airtime, CNN teased snippets of the Harris interview, which took place in Savannah, Ga., ahead of Harris’s scheduled evening rally in the swing state.

The article made no mention of the interview going awry, although the clips of Harris’s responses suggested that her candor threatened to undermine recent efforts to gaslight the public.

In one of the clips, Bash pressed Harris on her flip-flops, which have come as a shock to many, particularly because Harris has appeared to endorse many of the same policies proposed by Trump.

Harris seemingly acknowledged that, following the same playbook as Biden and former President Barack Obama, the campaign’s aim was simply to dupe voters into thinking she was more moderate than she actually was.

“I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed,” Harris said.

“You mentioned the Green New Deal,” she added, taking ownership of the controversial plan that called for the government to restrict air travel, ban hamburgers and regulate cow farts. “I have always believed—and I have worked on it—that the climate crisis is real, that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time.”

Despite her belief that radical measures need to be taken in order to attain net-zero emissions within a decade, Harris has softened her stance on fracking to appease voters in Pennsylvania, another battleground state that is likely to play a pivotal role in the election.

But on Thursday, she appeared once again to backpedal to her original position.

“We have set goals for the United States of America and by extension, the globe, around when we should meet certain standards for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, as an example,” she said. “That value has not changed.”

In another clip, Bash sought to deflate the Trump’s recent endorsements by notable ex-Democrats Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard—all of whom would likely play significant roles in his coalition government—by asking Harris if she would appoint a RINO to her Cabinet.

“Yes, I would. No one in particular in mind—I’ve got 68 days till this election, so I’m not putting the cart before the horse, but I would,” she claimed vaguely.

“I think it’s really important—I have spent my career inviting diversity of opinion,” she continued. “I think it’s important to have people at the table, when some of the most important decisions are being made, that have different views, different experiences, and I think it would be to the benefit of the American public if we have a member of my Cabinet who was a Republican.”

Although Democrats viciously attacked Trump for answering a question from a black journalist about Harris’s race,” Bash set up a softball for Harris by inviting her to attack Trump in the context of his earlier criticism.

“Same old, tired playbook,” Harris said. “Next question, please.”

However, it remained unclear how many other questions Harris refused to answer meaningfully.

Muse noted that CNN was refusing to release the transcript of the full interview, leaving it a mystery as to what, exactly, went wrong for it to have been abruptly cut short.

The cover-up called to mind the Justice Department’s refusal to release a full recording of President Joe Biden’s interview with special counsel Robert Hur, which resulted in Attorney General Merrick Garland being held in contempt of Congress.

The DOJ opted instead to release a transcript of the interview, which many Republicans suspected had been generously edited to cast the 81-year-old incumbent—who was, at the time, the Democrats’ presumptive presidential candidate—in a more favorable light.

In his report, however, Hur confirmed that Biden gave seemingly incoherent answers and failed to recall basic details as the primary justification for deciding not to prosecute the president—who was found to have flagrantly disregarded federal law for securing classified documents, with some instances dating back decades, to his time as a U.S. senator.

“Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” Hur noted.

BREAKING: Special Counsel Robert Hur ADMITS Joe Biden LIED when Biden said he did not share classified information GAETZ: “Joe Biden said, ‘I guarantee I did not share classified information.’ That's not true, is it?” HUR: "That is inconsistent with the findings." pic.twitter.com/NyKPjHsozE — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 12, 2024

The extent of Biden’s cognitive decline became abundantly clear to the public after a June debate with Trump that was moderated by Bash and fellow far-left CNN host Jake Tapper.

Panicked Democrats spent the next several weeks plotting a coup to oust the duly elected Democrat nominee, settling on a plan to threaten to have him declared unfit for office under the Constitution’s 25th Amendment.

Although Harris had been regarded as one of the least popular vice presidents in modern history, Biden’s endorsement of her paved the way for a whiplash-inducing, astroturfed campaign during which media’s doting coverage has reached heretofore unprecedented levels, while Harris has avoided any unscripted, off-the-cuff situations that might remind voters of who she really is.

Ben Sellers is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/realbensellers.