Election-Denying, Alleged Domestic-Abuser Is Dems’ Top Pick to Be Next Calif. Gov.

(Headline USA) Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., hinted this week that she’s considering a run to be the next governor of California after failing to win a U.S. Senate primary earlier this year, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

In a post on social media, Porter shared recent polling that showed her as one of the front-runners for the position, which will open up in 2026 when Gov. Gavin Newsom’s term is finished.

In Congress, I’ve stood up to special interests and shown that government can deliver for families by doing things differently. I’m grateful that Californians recognize we need fresh voices in our politics who are not afraid to call out nonsense, from Republicans or Democrats. https://t.co/psSm2i9s9R — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) October 2, 2024

“In Congress, I’ve stood up to special interests and shown that government can deliver for families by doing things differently,” Porter said. “I’m grateful that Californians recognize we need fresh voices in our politics who are not afraid to call out nonsense, from Republicans or Democrats.”

Porter went on to claim that California’s next executive needs to be “laser focused on solving Californians’ biggest challenges, most of all cost of living.”

The poll Porter referenced showed that 14% of Californians picked her among a field of 13 Democrats. Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle, who ran against Newsom in 2022, came in second with 5.3% of the vote.

Porter has not yet declared a formal campaign for the governorship.

She lost a bid to serve in the U.S. Senate earlier this year, finishing third in the nonpartisan primary. She claimed the race had been “rigged by billionaires,” leading to criticism from other state Democrats.

“It’s not rigged,” Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., said at the time. “As the former secretary of state of California, I can assure you of the integrity of the elections and the results.”

During the Senate race, Porter was accused by her ex-husband of domestic abuse. According to her ex-husband, Porter dumped scalding hot potatoes on his head and threw a glass at him, resulting in him being cut by flying shards.

Porter also faced accusations of verbal harassment and abuse from several former congressional staffers.