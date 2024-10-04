Quantcast
Thursday, October 3, 2024

Election-Denying, Alleged Domestic-Abuser Is Dems’ Top Pick to Be Next Calif. Gov.

'It’s not rigged. As the former secretary of state of California, I can assure you of the integrity of the elections and the results...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Katie Porter
Katie Porter / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., hinted this week that she’s considering a run to be the next governor of California after failing to win a U.S. Senate primary earlier this year, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

In a post on social media, Porter shared recent polling that showed her as one of the front-runners for the position, which will open up in 2026 when Gov. Gavin Newsom’s term is finished.

“In Congress, I’ve stood up to special interests and shown that government can deliver for families by doing things differently,” Porter said. “I’m grateful that Californians recognize we need fresh voices in our politics who are not afraid to call out nonsense, from Republicans or Democrats.”

Porter went on to claim that California’s next executive needs to be “laser focused on solving Californians’ biggest challenges, most of all cost of living.”

The poll Porter referenced showed that 14% of Californians picked her among a field of 13 Democrats. Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle, who ran against Newsom in 2022, came in second with 5.3% of the vote.

Porter has not yet declared a formal campaign for the governorship.

She lost a bid to serve in the U.S. Senate earlier this year, finishing third in the nonpartisan primary. She claimed the race had been “rigged by billionaires,” leading to criticism from other state Democrats.

“It’s not rigged,” Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., said at the time. “As the former secretary of state of California, I can assure you of the integrity of the elections and the results.”

During the Senate race, Porter was accused by her ex-husband of domestic abuse. According to her ex-husband, Porter dumped scalding hot potatoes on his head and threw a glass at him, resulting in him being cut by flying shards.

Porter also faced accusations of verbal harassment and abuse from several former congressional staffers.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
House Task Force Demands Slew of ATF Documents on Both Trump Assassination Attempts
Next article
‘Squad’ Members Already Plotting to Reverse Kamala’s Centrist Pivot after Election

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com