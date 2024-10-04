Quantcast
Friday, October 4, 2024

Kamala Dispatches Liz Cheney to Trick Gullible Wisc. Republicans into Switching Sides

'In our nation’s 248 year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic...'

Liz Cheney
Liz Cheney / IMAGE: Meet the Press via YouTube

(Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris deployed former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney to campaign for her in Wisconsin this week in a bid to win over independent voters, Newsweek reported.

Cheney, who was ousted from Congress by Republican voters during a Wyoming primary election in 2022, will speak at a campaign rally for Harris in Ripon, Wisc., a town that claims to be where the Republican Party was formed in 1854.

The former congresswoman has been one of the GOP’s most visible anti-Trump voices and endorsed Harris in September because of “the danger” of former President Donald Trump returning to the White House in November.

“As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this, and because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris,” Cheney said at the time.

In a bid to get other Republicans to back Harris, Cheney went on to argue that conservatives don’t “have the luxury” of abstaining from voting for either candidate, “particularly in swing states.”

Cheney’s father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, also endorsed Harris.

“In our nation’s 248 year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” Dick Cheney said in September. “He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him.”

Harris has bragged about the former vice president’s endorsement, despite the fact that Democrats still vilify the elder Cheney for defending the Iraq War.

Harris has justified her new friendship with the alleged “war criminal” by arguing that her campaign stands for “every American—regardless of party—who values democracy and the rule of law.”

Undermining her argument that the issue was Trump specifically, Cheney also endorsed Collin Allred, the Democrat challenger to Sen. Ted Cruz, in what appears to be an effort to force Republicans to lose the U.S Senate.

Critics said that she had forfeited any claim to being a Republican and was simply a traitor.

