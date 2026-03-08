Gov. Spanberger Seeks to Force-Indoctrinate Va. Students about J6

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Democrats in Virginia announced the latest blow in their reign of terror since regaining the governor’s mansion in January: forcing classroom teachers to promote the unsubstantiated claim that the Jan. 6, 2021 uprising at the U.S. Capitol was an “insurrection.”

A proposed bill from Delegate Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax, also would prohibit the characterization of J6 as a “peaceful protest” or any suggestion that election fraud may have impacted the outcome of the 2020 election.

The unwavering efforts by left-wing propagandists to label J6 as such have repeatedly failed in lawfare attacks like the 2024 scheme to boot then-candidate Donald Trump off the ballot in Colorado and elsewhere.

As legal expert Jonathan Turley, a constitutional law professor at George Washington University, noted, the term “insurrection” has a very specific legal meaning — one that the four-hour protest during the Joint Session of Congress to confirm Joe Biden as president failed to meet.

“The FBI investigated thousands after January 6th and charged hundreds. Not one was charged with insurrection or conspiracy to overthrow the country,” Turley wrote. “Indeed, the Supreme Court effectively reduced many of the charges to mere trespass in later litigation, rejecting obstruction claims.”

The characterization of the riot as an insurrection is historically and legally false. However, under this bill, any parents in Virginia public schools would have to accept this form of indoctrination as part of their children’s education… https://t.co/b8MDqQlbwt — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 6, 2026

After winning re-election in 2024, Trump promptly pardoned all of the nonviolent J6 political prisoners as one of his first executive actions.

Turley said the Democrats’ desperate effort to force indoctrination was a clear indication that they were losing the broader historical and legal debate.

He also pointed out the sheer hypocrisy from the emboldened Left after newly elected Gov. Abigail Spanberger duped supporters into believing she would govern as a moderate.

“While many on the left advocate censoring ‘disinformation,’ they are far less circumspect in promulgating their own disinformation,” Turley noted.

“Likewise, where Democrats have objected to the pressure put on universities for greater diversity of viewpoints as an attack on academic freedom, these Democrats see no problem in mandating the teaching of positions that are demonstrably false,” he added.

Speculation has run rampant that intelligence agencies such as the FBI and CIA — where Spanberger previously served as an agent — were, in fact, the true instigators of Jan. 6, planting undercover operatives in the crowd to foment violence, in order to prevent Republicans from issuing procedural challenges to the Electoral College votes that may have undermined Biden’s installment as president.

Since assuming office, Spanberger has been slammed by critics for reneging on her previous pledges to govern as a centrist — even while her congressional voting record showed her to be an extreme leftist.

Democrats controversially reversed the Youngkin administration’s past cooperation with ICE — resulting in the public murder of 41-year-old mom Stephanie Minter at a Fairfax bus stop by an illegal immigrant with a lengthy rap sheet.

Sanctuary @GovernorVA is fighting to protect a MURDERER over American citizens. This monster is responsible for fatally stabbing Stephanie Minter. ICE does NOT need judicial warrants to make arrests. The heroes of ICE will continue to arrest and remove criminal illegal aliens… https://t.co/t3Hprgxh8E — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 3, 2026

Moreover, the leftist legislature in Richmond is pushing a referendum that will allow it to “temporarily” gerrymander the state for an electoral advantage in the next two election cycles — even though voters recently passed a constitutional amendment to prevent partisan redistricting.

Spanberger previously denounced GOP-led redistricting and claimed as a candidate that she had no plans to interfere with the electoral maps.

Here’s Abigail Spanberger calling redistricting “stealing votes.” If that’s true, why is she supporting her own party passing the worst gerrymander anywhere in the country? pic.twitter.com/UCzMdQiPTe — Virginia GOP (@VA_GOP) February 6, 2026

Democrats in the state also passed massive tax increases, even after campaigning heavily on “affordability,” while also voting to give themselves a more than 300% pay raise.

🚨 HIGHEST TAXES IN AMERICA? 🚨 Two bills from Northern Virginia Democrats – Delegates Vivian Watts (Fairfax) and Elizabeth Bennett-Parker (Alexandria) – could raise Virginia's top income tax rate from 5.75% to a staggering 13.8%—higher than California. That's HIGHER than… — Fairfax GOP (@FairfaxGOP) January 22, 2026

Virginia Democrats just voted to give themselves a 300% pay increase. Teachers got a 3% raise. But Democrats give themselves 300%. pic.twitter.com/K65cnZB0K3 — VA Senate GOP (@VASenateGOP) February 26, 2026

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.