Sunday, March 8, 2026

Rep. Luna Has a Plan to Force Neocons to Support SAVE Act

'If voters discovered that determined senators could actually pass major legislation ... they might begin expecting that level of effort all the time...'

Posted by Editor 1
Anna Paulina Luna
Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla. / IMAGE: @NEWSMAX

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) With Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., ignoring calls to use a talking filibuster to help pass the SAVE Act, conservatives are speculating about ways to force the hand of the RINO leader.

Pro-MAGA Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., suggested that the legislation to close election-integrity loopholes by mandating voter ID, among other things, might be hitched to the perennial FISA reauthorization that allows deep-state agencies to conduct mass surveillance under the pretense of national security.

“If the Senate is unwilling to do the right thing and pass the SAVE AMERICA Act by breaking the standing filibuster, the only way to get this done is to stick it on FISA,” Luna wrote in a post on X.

Luna initially floated her plan in February. “Voter ID is one of the most important issues in the world. …  And I think that if that’s the way that you have to do it, then so be it.”

The reauthorization of the 1978 Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and its post-9/11 enhancements have been a frequent sticking point in the legislature due to concerns over intelligence agencies’ past abuse of it to spy on private U.S. citizens.

The act became a centerpiece in the Russia-collusion hoax waged by the Obama administration, in which the secretive FISA court gave the FBI the authorization it needed to open an investigation into then-candidate Donald Trump and wiretap his phones.

Meanwhile, the SAVE Act has been a crucial focal point in the Trump administration’s current agenda. In addition to securing safe elections, it also addresses immigration issues and transgender surgeries, thus covering several top conservative priorities that enjoy widespread public support.

Thune inexplicably has refused to move the legislation, claiming that it lacks the needed support and that the Senate has no time to pass it in between the legislature’s frequent vacations.

However, Luna isn’t the only one strategizing solutions that would force the hand of the do-nothing senators. In Texas, current attorney general and senatorial candidate Ken Paxton, who faces a primary runoff against incumbent Sen. John Cornyn for the Republican nomination, left the longtime RINO lawmaker between a rock and a hard place.

Amid calls for the GOP to coalesce around a single candidate in the must-win race, Paxton has said he intends to keep fighting but would consider dropping out if Cornyn used his influence to get the SAVE Act passed.

Conservative pundits, including Texas-based influencer Alexander Muse, praised the strategy, saying it was a win for Paxton either way.

“By tying his potential withdrawal from the race to passage of the SAVE America Act he has transformed a campaign dispute into a test of governing competence,” Muse wrote.

He said Thune’s reticence may be sheer laziness to lead in a political culture that rewards senatorial inaction — particularly for those in safe red states who can use their institutional power and fundraising advantage to quash any challengers.

“The institution has grown accustomed to procedural shortcuts and quiet stalemates that allow members to return home and claim that Washington is simply gridlocked,” Muse wrote.

“There is also an unspoken fear behind this reluctance,” he added. “If voters discovered that determined senators could actually pass major legislation, especially on issues that command something like 85% public support such as election integrity, they might begin expecting that level of effort all the time.”

On Saturday, Cornyn expressed his support for forcing a floor vote via the talking filibuster, which would require Democrats to try to impede the vote through actual debate instead of a cloture workaround.

“I have supported the Save America Act from day one,” Cornyn said. “I will happily support the ‘talking filibuster’ if that’s what it takes to pass this into law.”

However, Muse remained skeptical, further challenging Cornyn to lobby the four remaining GOP holdouts: Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

McConnell and Tillis have both indicated their plans to retire after the current term. However, Collins faces what is likely to be a heavily contested re-election bid in November and may need help from her fellow senators with fundraising.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Police Investigating Explosion Outside the US Embassy in Oslo
Next article
Gov. Spanberger Seeks to Force-Indoctrinate Va. Students about J6

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com