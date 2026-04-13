Monday, April 13, 2026

Somali National Faces Homicide Charges for Deadly Vehicle Collision

The impact proved fatal for three residents of Ashley, Ohio who were traveling together in a Chevrolet Silverado…

Posted by Jose Nino
Americans Are Living in Fear of ‘Crimeflation’

(José Niño, Headline USA)  Authorities recently arrested a local truck driver following a devastating nine vehicle collision that claimed three lives. This tragic event occurred on Interstate 71 near Delaware County on a Saturday evening.

According to a detailed report from ABC 6, 50-year-old Modou F. Ngom now faces vehicular homicide charges after his semi truck failed to halt in a construction zone. The massive Freightliner slammed into a line of stationary traffic which caused a catastrophic chain reaction.

The impact proved fatal for three residents of Ashley, Ohio who were traveling together in a Chevrolet Silverado. The deceased include a 37-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman as well as an innocent 1 year old child. Rescue teams also rushed three other victims to local hospitals to treat serious injuries. This horrific scene forced officials to close both sides of the interstate for many hours while reconstruction experts examined the wreckage.

Public figures are now calling for immediate changes to national transportation policies. National security analyst Mehek Cooke shared her outrage on Twitter/X regarding the background of the driver.

Cooke noted that the suspect is a Somali national who gained naturalization during the Obama administration. She argued that the incident represents a systemic failure rather than just an accident. Cooke stated that “Congress is still letting untrained, unqualified truck drivers kill Americans on our roads.” She urged the public to “Give DOT the power now” to prevent further senseless loss of life.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to lead this investigation with support from the Delaware County Prosecutor. Citizens across the state are mourning the loss of a young family while questioning why such dangerous drivers remain behind the wheel. Modou F. Ngom is currently being held at the Delaware County Jail as the legal process moves forward.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino

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