Monday, April 13, 2026

Judge Dismisses Trump’s $10B Lawsuit Against WSJ, Murdoch Over Reporting on Ties to Epstein

Judge Darrin P. Gayles wrote that Trump had failed to make the argument that the article was published with malicious intent…

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Donald Trump
Donald Trump / IMAGE: The White House via YouTube

(Headline USA) A federal judge dismissed President Donald Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch on Monday over a story on his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles in Florida wrote in the order that Trump had failed to make the argument that the article was published with the intent to be malicious, but gave the president a chance to file an amended complaint.

Trump filed the lawsuit in July, following up on a promise to sue the paper almost immediately after it put a new spotlight on his well-documented relationship with Epstein by publishing an article that described a sexually suggestive letter that the newspaper said bore Trump’s signature and was included in a 2003 album compiled for Epstein’s 50th birthday.

The letter was subsequently released publicly by Congress, which subpoenaed the records from Epstein’s estate.

The ruling marks yet another blow in the Trump administration’s efforts to manage fallout over its release of the Epstein files and the president’s attempts to use the legal system to chill reporting he find critical of him.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

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