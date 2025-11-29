Saturday, November 29, 2025

Socialist Zohran Mamdani May Give Himself a $50K Pay Raise

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Zohran Mamdani
Zohran Mamdani / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Zohran Mamdani may have run for New York City mayor on a socialist platform, but one of the first bills he could sign would distribute wealth not to ordinary New Yorkers, but to the political elite.

The City Council is quietly preparing a 16 percent pay hike for members, the mayor and other elected officials, conveniently timing the bill’s signature just days after Mamdani takes office in January 2026. 

Councilwoman Nantasha Williams, a Democrat from Queens, introduced the bill Tuesday to raise council salaries from $148,500 to $172,500 and the mayor’s salary from $258,000 to nearly $300,000. 

The bill would also boost pay for the city comptroller, who makes $210,000, and the public advocate, an office formerly held by the embattled New York Attorney General Letitia James. 

According to the New York Post, Williams’s bill is co-sponsored by 32 of the 45 Democratic members. Republicans solely hold six seats, bringing the council’s total membership to 51. 

The City Council last approved a pay increase in 2016. 

It is unclear whether Mamdani will sign the bill, though as a member of the New York Assembly, Mamdani voted to give himself and colleagues a pay hike in 2022. 

The Post reported that Williams tried to rush the bill earlier this month but was blocked by local law preventing lame-duck council members from voting on raises. 

Critics told the Post that Democrats likely hurried the bill to shield Mamdani from backlash over the optics of giving himself a raise within days of taking office. 

Kalman Yeger, a Democratic state Assemblyman and former council member, said that the “only thing is I think they are worried that the mayor-elect won’t do it.” 

 “They are afraid if they pass it in January and he’d have to veto,” Yeger added. “How does the mayor-elect justify it, saying the working man can’t afford milk? He can’t sign off to give them a $20,000 raise.” 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
The Ukrainian Official Leading Peace Deal? His Home Was Raided Amid a Corruption Probe
Next article
Mark Kelly Again Tells Military to Defy Trump: ‘Not Backing Down’ 

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com