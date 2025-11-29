Mark Kelly Again Tells Military to Defy Trump: ‘Not Backing Down’ 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., doubled down on his controversial demands that service members defy what he calls President Donald Trump’s “illegal” orders, even though he has failed to identify a single example.

Kelly appeared in a Tuesday interview on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, insisting he is not “backing down.”

“We said something very simple. Members of the military need to follow the law,” Kelly said of the video. “We wanted to say that we have their backs. His response? Kill them.”

Kelly’s latest remarks come as he faces investigations by the FBI and the Department of War.

🚨 BREAKING: Seditious Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly has cooked himself even FURTHER, running to Jimmy Kimmel and telling Pete Hegseth and President Trump he’ll KEEP pushing for rebellion “I’m NOT backing down!” 🤯 Court-martial this traitor. Enough. pic.twitter.com/aoUDgjLyYg — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 26, 2025

The probes stem from a bizarre video in which he and other Democrats urged the military to defy Trump’s orders if they deemed them illegal.

Kelly appeared alongside Sen. Elissa Slotkin and Reps. Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander, Chrissy Houlahan and Jason Crow.

Kelly is the only retired captain among them, meaning he remains bound by certain military conduct rules, according to War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The FBI contacted Capitol Police to schedule interviews with those involved.

Trump blasted the video as “seditious,” noting that the offense is punishable by death.

In follow-up interviews, Kelly said the video was meant to be a warning for potential “illegal” future orders.

“You don’t want to wait for your kid to get hit by a car before you tell them to look both ways,” he said in an interview on MS Now, formerly MSNBC.

Slotkin also admitted she could not identify a single illegal order Trump ever issued.

“To my knowledge, I am not aware of things that are illegal,” she said in an interview on ABC News.