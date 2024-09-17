Quantcast
Social Media Claims that Ukraine-Tied Trump Assassin Will Get ‘Epsteined’

'Those same agencies that are prosecuting Trump in that jurisdiction are now going to be investigating this...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Jeffrey Epstein/New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Critics on social media speculated that Ryan Wesley Routh, the accused-attempted assassin behind the second threat to Donald Trump’s life, could face a fatal outcome in jail. Some even suggested on Monday he might end up being “Epsteined.” 

The term refers to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender whose controversial death left many questions unanswered, including the roles of powerful figures who visited his estates or may have assisted in his crimes. 

These comments suggested that Routh might face a similar fate, possibly being silenced about mounting questions surrounding his finances and connections to others involved in the foiled assassination attempt on Trump. 

“He’s in federal custody, unfortunately. Chances of being Epsteined just went up tremendously,” wrote independent journalist Nick Sortor to his 527,000 followers on X.

A user named Travis (@Travis_4_Trump), whose page boasts nearly 500,000 followers, also questioned, “How long before Routh gets Epsteined?” 

Another user chimed in, questioning, “Will Routh be Epsteined before he talks?” while a fourth user commented, “We wouldn’t want to see Routh get Epsteined now would we?” 

Other commenters suggested that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s independent investigation into the threat against Trump might provide answers to questions that many believe were left unresolved in the Epstein case. 

“Probably a far lesser chance of the guy getting ‘Epsteined’ this way,” one user wrote, referring to the DeSantis probe, which the governor announced on Sunday. 

DeSantis cited potential biases and credibility issues with the FBI and DOJ offices in Florida—the same agencies involved in the Mar-a-Lago raid and the now-dismissed criminal case of Trump. 

“We do believe there were multiple violations of state law, we also believe there’s a need to make sure that the truth about all of this comes out in a way that it’s credible,” DeSantis said in a press conference on Monday. 

“I look at the federal government, with all the due respect to them, those same agencies that are prosecuting Trump in that jurisdiction are now going to be investigating this. I just think that may not be the best thing for this country,” DeSantis added. 

Routh has been charged with two counts of firearm possession: one for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

 

More charges are expected, but if convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison, $500,000 in fines, and six years of supervised release.

Some questions remain about whether Routh, linked to the Ukrainian war with Russia, received funding from others for what the FBI has described as an “attempted assassination” of Trump.

Biz Pac Review was the first outlet to report on these comments. 

