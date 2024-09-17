Ohio Governor Debunks Claims of Bomb Threats Against Haitians

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Remember the claims that Haitian nationals in Springfield, Ohio were facing bomb threats due to national scrutiny over rampant illegal immigration? It turns out it was all a hoax.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that the state has received zero credible bomb threats against schools in Springfield—the same community affected by 20,000 Haitian nationals paroled into the U.S. by the Biden-Harris administration.

“These threats have all been hoaxes, none of them have panned out,” DeWine said during a press conference with law enforcement officials on Monday.

“We have people unfortunately overseas, who are taking these actions,” the Republican governor added. “Some of them are coming from one particular country. We think that this is one more opportunity to mess with the United States and they’re continuing to do that.”

DeWine said that state law enforcement officials will continue to patrol schools to ensure parents feel safe even in the light of non-credible threats.

DeWine’s comments debunked conspiracy theories spread by the legacy media in the aftermath of national criticism over the arrival of foreign nationals under the current administration.

NBC News anchor Lester Holt and correspondent Maggie Vespa suggested on Sunday that comments from Trump and Sen. JD Vance against Haitian nationals led to the bomb threats.

Neither Vespa nor Holt immediately responded to Headline USA’s email request for comment on Monday evening. The inquiries focused on whether they intended to issue an apology to Trump or Vance or to provide a correction to NBC News viewers.

Independent journalist Nick Sortor confronted Vespa directly for spreading unsubstantiated claims about threats against Haitian nationals.

Video footage of the confrontation has since gone viral on X, garnering over 6 million views.