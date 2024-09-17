Quantcast
Monday, September 16, 2024

Ohio Governor Debunks Claims of Bomb Threats Against Haitians

'These threats have all been hoaxes...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Remember the claims that Haitian nationals in Springfield, Ohio were facing bomb threats due to national scrutiny over rampant illegal immigration? It turns out it was all a hoax. 

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that the state has received zero credible bomb threats against schools in Springfield—the same community affected by 20,000 Haitian nationals paroled into the U.S. by the Biden-Harris administration.

“These threats have all been hoaxes, none of them have panned out,” DeWine said during a press conference with law enforcement officials on Monday. 

“We have people unfortunately overseas, who are taking these actions,” the Republican governor added. “Some of them are coming from one particular country. We think that this is one more opportunity to mess with the United States and they’re continuing to do that.”

DeWine said that state law enforcement officials will continue to patrol schools to ensure parents feel safe even in the light of non-credible threats. 

DeWine’s comments debunked conspiracy theories spread by the legacy media in the aftermath of national criticism over the arrival of foreign nationals under the current administration. 

NBC News anchor Lester Holt and correspondent Maggie Vespa suggested on Sunday that comments from Trump and Sen. JD Vance against Haitian nationals led to the bomb threats. 

Neither Vespa nor Holt immediately responded to Headline USA’s email request for comment on Monday evening. The inquiries focused on whether they intended to issue an apology to Trump or Vance or to provide a correction to NBC News viewers. 

Independent journalist Nick Sortor confronted Vespa directly for spreading unsubstantiated claims about threats against Haitian nationals. 

Video footage of the confrontation has since gone viral on X, garnering over 6 million views. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Social Media Claims that Ukraine-Tied Trump Assassin Will Get ‘Epsteined’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com