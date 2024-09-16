Quantcast
Sunday, September 15, 2024

Leftists Spread Repulsive Falsehoods on Second Trump Assassination Attempt

'No ears were harmed. Carry on with your Sunday afternoon...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at Harry Reid International Airport to board a plane after a campaign trip, Saturday, Sept.14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Just like clockwork, opponents of President Donald Trump began spreading conspiracy theories following what the FBI called a second attempt on the GOP nominee’s life on Sunday.

Some users on X claimed, without evidence, that the attempt was a campaign ploy, while others dismissed the danger or blamed Trump’s rhetoric for the incident.

Anti-Trump defense attorney Janet Johnson took the prize for the most disturbing comment, writing in a now-deleted post, “I don’t mean to be skeptical but are they going to keep doing this every time he tanks in the polls.” 

But Johnson wasn’t the only one peddling conspiracies. Leftist activist Ed Krassenstein, recently accused of owning domains with references to “teen” porn, claimed that MAGA supporters had fabricated the assassination attempt. 

“Fact is Trump was never in any danger and after two people exchanged gunfire outside his Florida golf course. They just keep pushing more and more lies,” Krassenstein falsely wrote.

In reality, the two people involved in the gunfire were Secret Service agents responding to the would-be assassin, Ryan Routh. 

Rachel Vindman, wife of Alexander Vindman—who instigated Trump’s first impeachment—dismissed the threat by suggesting people move on since Trump wasn’t harmed. “No ears were harmed. Carry on with your Sunday afternoon,” she wrote on X.

Once the facts dispelled claims that the shooting was random and not a threat to Trump, NBC News’s Lester Holt suggested the incident was inspired by Trump’s past rhetoric.

“Today’s apparent assassination attempt comes amid increasingly fierce rhetoric on the campaign trail itself,” Lester claimed in a video shared by the Media Research Center. 

“Mr. Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, continues to make baseless claims about Haitian immigrants in Ohio. This weekend there were new bomb threats in that town,” Lester added. 

This leftist rhetoric was unsurprising. Just days before the recent assassination attempt, the Washington Post suggested Trump was fabricating threats, in a report headlined, “Trump stokes suspicions about assassination attempt, raising fears of more violence.” 

The piece by self-described “reporter” Isaac Arnsdorf accused Trump of inciting violence by questioning the release of information about his would-be assassin, Thomas Matthews Crooks. 

“Investigators have yet to identify a motive for the shooter,” Arnsdorf wrote. “Instead, the available evidence points to Crooks as a troubled young man like many of those behind past assassination attempts or, more often, school shootings.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Previous article
Alleged Trump Fla. Assassin Was Democrat Voter, Biden Donor and Ukraine Loyalist

