Snowflake Students Sue Website for Outing Their Pro-Hamas Posts

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Several students who attend Georgetown University Medical School hired a personal injury attorney to threaten a lawsuit against a conservative news source if it doesn’t remove a report that was published in December 2023 that detailed the students’ defense of Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks in Israel.

In a Jan. 4, 2024, letter, the attorney of the students told the Washington Free Beacon that the publication had violated “state and federal privacy and data laws” by quoting the students’ social media posts.

He then claimed that the Beacon “leaked personal information of some of my clients, including their social media accounts, LinkedIn profiles and photographs from private accounts.”

In addition to that, the students also accused the news source of “defamation, slander, negligence, and libel.”

“The Free Beacon has placed my clients in a false light with malicious intent,” the lawyer wrote in the letter.

The lawyer also argued that one’s clients “never endorsed Hamas’s terror attacks,” even though Instagram posts of the medical students indicate the complete opposite, according to the news source.

“Supporting Palestinians but not supporting Hamas is supporting Palestinians as helpless victims who must remain caged in silence and greatful [sic] their coloniser [sic] hadn’t cut their water supply or even worse bombed them to death,” the image that was included in the post of one of the students stated.

In one’s message, the student argued that Hamas and the “Palestinian people” represent the same “interests.”

“Violent retribution is inevitable in the struggle for resistance,” the student wrote.

Another student also took to Instagram to expose one’s pro-Palestine position by saying that people should stop condemning “Palestinian resistance,” that “radical change requires radical moves” and that all Israelis are “complicit in genocide and ethnic cleansing.”

“If the home you live in was acquired through bloodshed and forceful expulsion, and if you continually witness the erasure of a people ancestral to the land you live on, you’re a colonizer complicit in genocide and ethnic cleansing—not an innocent bystander,” the student wrote.