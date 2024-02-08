Report: Iran Can Build Nuke in 1 Week, Poses ‘Extreme Danger’ to West

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A report from a watchdog group revealed that Iran now has enough weapons-grade uranium to produce its first nuclear weapon within just a week and a total of six bombs within a month.

The probability of that happening started rapidly increasing as the constant wars in the Middle East reached critical levels, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

“The volatile situation in the region is providing Iran with a unique opportunity and increased internal justification for building nuclear weapons while the United States and Israel’s resources to detect and deter Iran from succeeding are stretched thin,” the Institute for Science and International Security, a watchdog group that monitors Tehran’s atomic program, warned on Feb. 5, 2024.

The watchdog group then added that Iran had become even more dangerous than it was before.

“Iran’s nuclear weapons capabilities are more dangerous than they have ever been, while its relations with the West are at a low point,” the watchdog group said.

The findings signal “extreme danger” for people all around the world and mark the “first time” the watchdog group has come to such a conclusion since it began reporting on the Iranian nuclear program’s threat level back in October 2022. Iran’s total threat score was calculated at 140 out of 180, according to the last time when a report was published by the institute, May 2023. Iran reached a 151 score in 2024, the watchdog group reported.

The report also noted that the country continues to make “progress on developing sensitive nuclear capabilities… increasing its nuclear weaponization efforts beyond breakout,” adding that Iran can “break out and produce enough weapon-grade enriched uranium for a nuclear weapon in a week, using only a fraction of its 60 percent enriched uranium.”

“This breakout could be difficult for inspectors to detect promptly if Iran took steps to delay inspectors’ access,” the report said.

If the country would use its stock of 60% enriched uranium, which has grown under the Biden administration, and a remaining allotment of around 20% enriched uranium, Iran “could have in total enough weapon-grade uranium for six weapons in one month, and after five months of producing weapon-grade uranium, it could have enough for twelve.”