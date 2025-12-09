Seditious Six Implicated in ‘Smurfing’ Scandal to Flout Campaign Finance Laws, Prey on Elderly

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) An analysis of data from the Federal Election Commission revealed that the so-called Seditious Six showed the groups members collectively had received nearly $3 million in illegally sourced campaign funds.

Investigative journalist Bob Cushman wrote in the Gateway Pundit that the group of congressional lawmakers with deep-state ties had benefited from at least 22 examples of “smurfing.”

The term refers to dark-money donors concealing a large-dollar donation by breaking it into smaller transactions involving multiple individuals—some of them without their knowledge or consent—to avoid campaign-finance scrutiny.

Oftentimes, the donations are funneled through a crowdfunding aggregator such as ActBlue, which may even conceal the identity of the recipient for an extra layer of opacity.

In addition to providing cover to wealthy oligarchs like George Soros, whose financial support might stigmatize more moderate candidates, the practice may allow foreign governments hostile to the U.S. to wield influence illegally and subvert the democratic process.

Cushman’s investigation identified more than 95,000 separate smurfing donations to Sens. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Mark Kelly of Arizona, as well as Reps. Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania, Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, and Jason Crow of Colorado.

In one example, a 71-year-old California resident by the name of David Hutton reportedly made 14,047 donations, totaling nearly $350,000 at an average of $24.51 (including 80 that were for less than $2), over a seven-year span.

“This ridiculous donation history is clearly not possible, and it is believed that this person has had his identity stolen,” said the Gateway Pundit report.

The six Democrat lawmakers gained notoriety last month after releasing a video in which they called on active-duty members of the military to refuse orders to which they objected politically by claiming them to be “illegal.” But by the group’s own admission, the Trump administration has given no such illegal orders, making its appeal purely speculative.

The scandal has led some to suspect that the six, all of whom are retired members of the military or intelligence community, may be sowing the seeds for a color revolution in which left-wing radicals, perhaps in the lead-up to the 2026 midterm election, attempt a military coup against President Donald Trump.

Two of the ringleaders in the Seditious Six, Slotkin and Kelly, both have known financial ties to China. In Kelly’s case, a spy-balloon company he co-founded, World View, took millions from a CCP-backed surveillance company, Tencent, which is also accused of being complicit in the torture and forced slavery of the Uyghurs in southwestern China.

At least five of the members (with the exception of Kelly) also have known ties to a Soros-linked organization called New Politics that “recruits, trains, and develops leaders with service backgrounds to transform our politics,” according to its mission statement.

Others in the organization include newly elected Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger and New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, as well as failed Maryland candidate Harry Dunn, the perjorious ex-Capitol Police officer known for harassing Jan. 6 defendants.

RINO ex-Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc., whose malicious resignation last year nearly jeopardized a GOP House majority, is also on the organization’s roster.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.