Piers Morgan Presses Nick Fuentes about His Sexuality

'Have you ever had sex?'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan / IMAGE: TalkTV via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Infamous podcaster Nick Fuentes revealed some personal details about his sexuality that critics say go a long way toward explaining his misogynistic views: he’s a virgin with zero interest in dating women. 

Fuentes shared the insights during an interview with Piers Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored, which aired Monday and quickly went viral on social media. 

The exchange comes amid legacy media efforts to portray Fuentes as a major figure within the conservative movement, turning him into a political football, with Democrats tying him to the Republican Party. 

“Are you actually attracted to women?” Morgan asked. 

“I am attracted to women,” Fuentes claimed.  

Asked if he was gay, Fuentes replied, “No, but I will say that women are very difficult to be around.” 

Morgan then asked if women should have the right to vote. Fuentes replied that they should not and said they should stay at home. 

Morgan, clearly puzzled by the answers, asked, “Have you ever had sex?” 

“No, absolutely not,” Fuentes, who is Catholic and not married, replied.

That exchange prompted Morgan to weigh in on what he saw as the source of Fuentes’s views. 

“I think when a 27-year-old guy, who’s never got laid, never had a meaningful relationship with a woman, says that women shouldn’t be allowed to vote,” Morgan added, “they should stay at home, that all they do is fantasize about being raped and being beaten up, that’s what they want. That they’re annoying, that they get fat, that they get ugly, that’s a misogynist.” 

He continued, “Now you may not understand it because your knowledge of women is so incredibly tiny but actually you are the embodiment of a misogynist. It couldn’t be clearer.” 

Morgan said he feared Fuentes was in the same position as men who, after being repeatedly rejected by women, grow isolated and develop animosity toward them. 

Fuentes has stayed in the headlines following a friendly interview with Tucker Carlson that sparked backlash across social media.  

Some conservatives called for Fuentes to be disavowed, while others argued the controversy raised free speech concerns and echoed Carlson’s view that ignoring him is a mistake given his large following. 

