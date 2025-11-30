Saturday, November 29, 2025

Soros Ties to Nat’l Guard Killer Revealed as Color Revolution Takes Focus

'By my estimation, we're about two weeks away from a bloody incident that spirals out of control...'

Rahmanullah Lakanwal
Rahmanullah Lakanwal / PHOTO via X

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) A Washington, D.C. attack that left one West Virginia National Guardsman dead and another critically injured has fueled rampant speculation about a domestic color revolution underway in the United States.

Ties between the alleged perpetrator of the Thanksgiving-eve assault and a George Soros-funded non-governmental organization are likely to raise even more questions over the underlying motives.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal — the Afghan national accused of killing specialist Sarah Beckstrom and injuring Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe — is known to have worked as part of a CIA-backed army unit prior to his evacuation in 2021.

According to Just the News, his Zero Unit militia struck a secret deal with the intel agency to guarantee refugee status following the Biden administration’s botched Afghan withdrawal, which allowed the Taliban to regain control of the country.

Lakanwal was ultimately resettled in Bellingham, Washington, with assistance from the Soros-backed World Relief NGO, which also received millions from government agencies like USAID.

Some on social media noted that Lakanwal’s trip across the country and ability to obtain a handgun upon landing in D.C. — which has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation — necessarily have been carefully planned in advance.

Megan Basham, a Daily Wire reporter who has investigated the pipeline of Soros-backed “evangelical” charities, said faith-based NGOs were being used regularly to help flood the system with illegal immigrants whose “refugee” eligibility was poorly vetted, if at all.

More alarming, however, than the prospect that Lakanwal was a poorly vetted Islamic extremist may be the possibility that he was carefully vetted — and selected to do the CIA’s dirty work.

As investigative journalist Eric Daugherty observed, Soros also has his fingerprints on the “script” that Democrat lawmakers and intel operatives were devising in order to promote sedition among military service-members.

The open-borders oligarch bankrolled Win Without War, the organization that installed a controversial billboard outside of Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, N.C.

And Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., a member of the so-called Seditious Six, conveniently predicted just a few weeks beforehand that a violent incident like the one Wednesday might escalate clashes between the Trump administration and left-wing radicals, triggering a greater military response.

“By my estimation, we’re about two weeks away from a bloody incident that spirals out of control,” Slotkin said in the Oct. 29 speech.

The eerie connections between the shooting and the other actions that have united the left-wing “resistance” and intelligence community in a bid to undermine military hierarchy have all the trappings of a classic psy-op campaign according to several social-media analysts.

Tony Seruga, a former CIA/NSA contractor turned whistleblower, wrote on Thursday that terrorist sleeper cells may also be working with Antifa-aligned groups in the hopes of triggering a massive riot that, despite its appearances, was far from organic.

“The cover story for this Intelligence-Industrial Complex operation to embed sleeper cells all throughout America is that the ‘Biden–Harris’ regime is somehow innocent in their gross ignorance and ineptitude, but this is simply whitewashing,” he said.

Indeed, a picture of Slotkin’s “Seditious Six” co-conspirator, Rep. Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H., at her wedding to Biden national security adviser Jake Sullivan, likely features many of the key players working behind the scenes. Among them: Former CIA Director William Burns, former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

It remains unclear what, exactly, the deep-state operatives hope to achieve with the color revolution. While it is possible that it is simply a power play, the Trump administration’s efforts to investigate the “Arctic Frost” scandal and to force Ukraine to the negotiating table in its war with Russia are also likely motivators.

Both threaten to expose highly sensitive CIA operations that may have been adverse to U.S. interests, if not altogether illegal.

The developments also follow landslide wins by two former intelligence officials turned Democrat politicians, New Jersey Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill and Virginia Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger, suggesting an emboldened deep state may be looking to create a distraction ahead of the 2028 midterm elections.

Whatever the reason, experts urged Trump officials and others to take seriously the threat that recent events foretold.

“People need to understand that if this operation succeeds, things will move quickly – Trump would be removed from the scene almost immediately,” wrote Jennica Pounds, a social-media influencer, who posts under the account @DataRepublican. “Elite defection isn’t an early warning sign of an overthrow; it’s the final stage before one.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

