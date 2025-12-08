Monday, December 8, 2025

New Jan. 6 Committee Asks to Interview Lady Who Found DNC Pipe Bomb

She further said that the timer on the pipe bomb she found was at the 20-minute mark—a possible indication that it was planted shortly before the discovery, and not the night before...

Posted by Ken Silva
Jan. 6 pipe bomber
A newly released photo of the suspected Jan. 6 pipe bomber show the object being placed by the DNC headquarters on the previous night. / PHOTO: @BehizyTweets via X

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Select Subcommittee to Investigate the Remaining Questions Surrounding January 6, 2021, is seeking an interview with the woman who discovered a pipe bomb near the Democratic National Committee headquarters that day.

The interview request comes on the heels of the FBI arresting Brian J. Cole Jr., 30, of Woodbridge, Virginia, for allegedly planting the DNC pipe bomb and another pipe bomb outside of the RNC the night before.

“Given your discovery and subsequent interactions with the FBI, you are uniquely situated to provide information regarding the circumstances surrounding the FBI’s response to, and investigation of, the RNC pipe bomb,” subcommittee chairman Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., said Monday in a letter to the woman, Karlin Younger. “Accordingly, we ask that you make yourself available for a transcribed interview with the Select Subcommittee.”

Younger, a former counterterrorism analyst and then-Commerce Department worker, said she found the bomb while doing laundry during around noon on Jan. 6.

Despite her discovery, the FBI didn’t interview her immediately. Two days later, she contacted the bureau’s tipline to provide information.

“I am the person that discovered and alerted the guards the pipe bomb found next to the RNC on January 6. I wanted to identify myself in case there are additional details I can provide that might be useful to the investigation,” Younger wrote to the feds on Jan. 8, 2021.

It was another three days before agents finally interviewed her. By then, they already had a “person of interest” identified, but they never made any arrests.

In her interview, Younger provided agents with the same information as in her original tip. She also told them the obese woman she saw outside the alley was wearing a motorcycle jacket. She further said that the timer on the pipe bomb she found was at the 20-minute mark—a possible indication that it was planted shortly before the discovery, and not the night before.

Last week’s arrest of Cole came after Blaze Media accused a former Capitol Police officer of planting the bombs—a story underpinned by “gait analysis” and anonymous sources. The Blaze has since retracted that story.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2025.
