Sunday, March 9, 2025

Secret Service Shoots Man After Trump Demands Info on Would-Be Assassins

'As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Secret Service shot an adult male outside the White House after he brandished a weapon at agents on Sunday. President Donald Trump was at Mar-a-Lago at the time of the incident.

The USSS said it had received a tip from local police on Saturday about a “suicidal individual” traveling from Indiana to Washington, D.C.

Agents located the individual’s vehicle parked near 17th and F Streets—both adjacent to the White House. They then approached an individual nearby who matched the suspect’s description.

“As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel,” the USSS said in a statement.

The unnamed man, whose condition remains unknown, was taken to a hospital. No USSS agents were injured in the incident.

It is unclear whether the suspect had intended to target anyone specific, including Trump officials. He may face federal charges pending further investigation.

The shooting comes just a month after Trump demanded that federal investigators share information about two failed assassination attempts against him.

“No more excuses,” Trump said, according to the New York Post. “No more holding back because of Biden… I’m entitled to know. And they held it back long enough.” He ordered the Secret Service to share “every bit of information” about the cases.

In response, the Secret Service pledged to provide Trump with all available information about the incidents “without exception.”

Trump narrowly escaped an attempt on his life on July 13, 2024, when Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several shots at him during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Though Crooks’s bullets grazed Trump’s right ear, they fatally wounded Corey Comperatore, a fire chief, who shielded his family from the gunfire.

In September 2024, Ryan Routh attempted to kill Trump outside the Trump International Golf Course in Florida. Routh is now in federal custody, facing attempted murder charges.

The White House incident comes as conservatives continue to decry leftist activists harassing Vice President JD Vance and his family, including his three young children. In February, the USSS rushed the Vance family to an undisclosed location after rioters tried to ambush his motorcade in Vermont.

Throughout the 2024 presidential race, Democrats repeatedly labeled Trump and Vance as existential threats to democracy, claiming they must be stopped. Critics argue these comments have fueled violence against the Republican leaders.

 

