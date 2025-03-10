EXCLUSIVE: Butler DA Conducting ‘Due Diligence’ into Complaint Linking Josh Shapiro to Trump Assassination Attempt

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Last month, a rumor linking Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro to the July 13 assassination attempt against Donald Trump went viral online—with the likes of Infowars host Alex Jones, former CIA operator Shawn Ryan and other high-profile pundits promoting it.

To date, the source of that rumor, Hadassah Feinberg, has provided zero evidence to substantiate her claim—which alleges, among other things, that the conspiracy between Shapiro and President Joe Biden unfolded at a Denim Coffee shop in early July.

According to the phony "federal whistleblower," the plot was hatched at Denim Coffee (yes she really alleges this)

I HAVE OBTAINED FOOTAGE OF THE CONSPIRACY!!!!!

🤡 https://t.co/YPrKGRC34o pic.twitter.com/ih3I0owyYz — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) March 9, 2025

Feinberg has also made numerous claims of varying degrees of plausibility about her background—including that she’s a U.S.-Israeli dual citizen who worked on counterterrorism at a Jerusalem bus station in 2010, that she was “preliminarily accepted for employment with the FBI,” and that she is a “federal whistleblower” who was targeted in 2023 for exposing Shapiro’s corruption.

The only evidence she’s publicly provided about her acceptance into the FBI is a screenshot of an email response to an online application. In court documents, meanwhile, she’s talked about suffering from PTSD due to the attacks on her—which she says has hurt her career as a “teacher, therapist, and mandated reporter.”

Nevertheless, Butler District Attorney Richard Goldinger has taken steps to investigate her latest complaint against Shapiro. Pennsylvania law allows private citizens to file a criminal complaint against another person. Among other allegations, Feinberg said in her Feb. 7 complaint that Shapiro received $500,000 as an “assassination reward.”

Goldinger initially declined to take action last August in response to a complaint Feinberg submitted around that time. But after she submitted another one on Feb. 7, Goldinger had a detective reach out to her, according to an email Feinberg sent to Headline USA on Wednesday.

“The Butler County District Attorney’s Office is in receipt of your Private Criminal Complaint, dated February 7, 2025. I have been assigned to investigate the allegations. Kindly respond to this email, at your earliest convenience, to arrange for an in-person interview,” stated a purported email from Detective William Mayhugh to Feinberg.

I've been posting a lot about the phony whistleblower today because she sent me an email from a Butler detective who apparently wanted to interview her (she said she wouldn't do it out of fear for her safety).

I contacted Butler DA Goldinger, who told me: "We won’t comment other… https://t.co/kQ9fNQXo2A pic.twitter.com/C2dHELPJ3J — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) March 9, 2025

In response to Mayhugh, Feinberg said she couldn’t meet in person.

“I am unable to meet in person due to safety concerns, per recommendation by the Florida Sherrif [sic] Department. My address is redacted through the Clerk of Court. I am unable to travel to Pennsylvania,” she said in an email, claiming to be in touch with federal agents in Florida.

“I am happy to setup a meeting with you by phone or virtual.”

After receiving Feinberg’s email—she copied in this reporter in her response to Mayhugh—Headline USA contacted Goldinger to confirm its authenticity. Goldinger responded by saying he’s conducting “due diligence” into Feinberg’s complaint.

“We won’t comment other than to say we are doing our due diligence as required by law,” he said.

Goldinger previously explained to this publication that he frequently receives bogus criminal complaints.

“Generally, when I receive one, I have a county detective conduct some initial investigation to determine if there is any merit. I am always of the opinion that if the police do not file charges, or if the individual filing the private criminal complaint has not reached out to the police, that the allegations are questionable, at best,” he said last month.

Feinberg is representing herself in several lawsuits alleging a wide-ranging conspiracy against her and her four children. One complaint, which was dismissed last October because she didn’t pay her filing fee, accused Shapiro of failing his duties as governor “to protect and intervene with Plaintiff and her four minor children who were being harassed … between October 18, 2023, through June 4, 2024.”

Feinberg also said she has an open RICO lawsuit at the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court.

Last month, this reporter contacted Feinberg, asking what evidence she had. Feinberg declined to provide any evidence, saying that “a lot of the information must remain confidential so it does not compromise the lawsuit.”

After Headline USA published a Feb. 10 article about Feinberg not having any evidence to support her conspiracy theory, she threatened to add this reporter to her RICO lawsuit—accusing this publication of reporting a “misleading and false narrative.”

“Please be advised that you will be named a Defendant on the active RICO lawsuit on March 14, 2025,” she said in a Feb. 22 email. “Since I already have a rico lawsuit against Josh Shapiro, I figured it would be appropriate to bring you in to the same lawsuit. I’ll be knocking out two birds with one stone.”

Feinberg also posted about the matter on her Twitter/X account.

Reporter Ken Silva from Headline USA will be named a defendant on the active RICO lawsuit for obstruction of justice jn the criminal investigation for the attempted assassination. It’s fake reporters like him that create false narratives to distort the facts of the case. His… pic.twitter.com/UQwZX7yoyl — Hadassah Feinberg Speak Up (@SpeakUpPa) February 23, 2025

Headline USA stands by its reporting.

Meanwhile, a U.S. judge has threatened Feinberg with sanctions if she doesn’t stop emailing the Court of Clerk about matters “unrelated to the purpose of resolving administrative concerns.”

“IT IS ORDERED that Feinberg shall immediately stop contacting the Clerk of Court via email about anything other than administrative concerns such as questions about filing fees or the mechanics of submitting filings. If Feinberg wishes to contact the court for any other reason, she may file on the docket whatever motion is appropriate,” Susan E. Schwab said in a Feb. 25 order to Feinberg.

“Failure to comply with a court order, such as this order, may lead to sanctions.”

The lady who alleged–with zero evidence–that Josh Shapiro was involved in the Trump shooting was recently threatened with sanctions for her numerous emails to the court clerk in Western Pa.

She was also locked out of her PACER account because she wasn't paying her fees 🤣 https://t.co/C12IdSap1L pic.twitter.com/jUsAh3Faaj — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) March 9, 2025

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.