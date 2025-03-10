Pro-Ukraine Mob Again Harasses Vance and His 3-Year-Old

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A group of pro-Ukrainian demonstrators chased Vice President JD Vance while he was walking with his three-year-old daughter on Saturday—just days after Secret Service transported him and his family to an undisclosed location amid violent protests in Vermont.

Vance denounced the potentially dangerous incident in an X post, noting that his daughter had become frightened by the protesters’ presence.

“Today while walking my 3 year old daughter a group of ‘Slava Ukraini’ protesters followed us around and shouted as my daughter grew increasingly anxious and scared,” Vance wrote on X.

Today while walking my 3 year old daughter a group of “Slava Ukraini” protesters followed us around and shouted as my daughter grew increasingly anxious and scared. I decided to speak with the protesters in the hopes that I could trade a few minutes of conversation for them… — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 8, 2025

“I decided to speak with the protesters in the hopes that I could trade a few minutes of conversation for them leaving my toddler alone,” he added. Nearly all the protesters complied.

Vance described the exchange as “mostly respectful” but warned that “if you’re chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you’re a shit person.”

A video of the exchange has gone viral, showing loud individuals repeatedly disrupting Vance’s remarks. Secret Service agents were alongside Vance.

NEW: Video released shows the moment JD Vance had to talk down a group of Ukraine fanatics after they harassed his child. Vance was heard calmly dealing with the old liberal females as they screeched about Ukraine. “Today while walking my 3 year old daughter a group of “Slava… pic.twitter.com/UmAwwMyIyX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 9, 2025

His post—which has garnered more than 40 million views—came less than two weeks after Secret Service evacuated him and his family to an undisclosed location after pro-Ukrianian demonstrators threatened him while heading to a ski resort in Vermont.

The protests stemmed from Vance’s blunt rebuke of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an Oval Office meeting on Feb. 28.

Among the slogans and signs hurled at the Vance family were, “Vance is a traitor, go ski in Russia,” “Tawdry excuse of a president” and “Nazi scum.” His three young children were present.