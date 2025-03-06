Trump Expects to Receive Brief on His Would-Be Assassins Next Week

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that he expects to receive a report about the two men who allegedly tried assassinating him last year: Thomas Crooks and Ryan Routh.

Trump’s remarks were in response to Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, who asked him why the public still doesn’t know much about Crooks, who allegedly shot Trump in the ear last July.

“They are giving me a report next week sometime, and I do believe I’ll be releasing it, I want to release the report. A lot of people have asked that question,” Trump said.

“You had one who had three apps, two of which were foreign, supposedly, and who has the biggest white-shoe law firm in Pennsylvania [working for them], even though they don’t live in, necessarily, a white-shoe area. What’s that all about?” the President said—referring to the fact that Crooks used encrypted chat apps based in Germany, New Zealand and Belgium, and that his parents have hired the Pittsburgh-based law firm Quinn Logue.

🇺🇸 President Trump announces he wants to release the information on his would-be assassin within days. "They are giving me a report next week sometime. I want to release the report."pic.twitter.com/gWqDzQ0nRu — The Global Beacon (@globalbeaconn) March 6, 2025

Trump also referenced Routh and his numerous electronic devices. He said Routh was arrested with six or seven cellphones, some of them with “strange markings on them.”

Trump then said the report will be released—probably.

“I want to find out, and I would be willing to release it. Maybe there’s a reason we shouldn’t, so I don’t want to get too far out in front of my skis. But I would be very willing to release it. I’d like to see it. Not only you—I want to see that one myself,” he said.

Trump’s remarks come nearly a month after he told the New York Post that he’s ordered the Secret Service to provide all its info on Crooks and Routh.

“I’m entitled to know,” Trump told The Post. “I want to find out about the two assassins … Why did the one guy have six cell phones and why did the other guy have [foreign] apps? No more holding back because of Biden … I’m entitled to know. And they held it back long enough.”

The Post added that Trump has been briefed on the matter by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, who sat on the House Task Force that investigated the assassination attempts last year. Waltz has been pushing the dubious claim that Iran might be behind one or more assassination plots against Trump.

Crooks allegedly grazed Trump’s ear with a bullet at his campaign rally last July, while Routh was caught hiding in the bushes within several feet of Trump on his golf course last September. Crooks was killed by law enforcement, and Routh is awaiting trial for attempted assassination.

The information Trump seeks may not be held by the Secret Service, which is now headed by the former leader of his security detail, Sean Curran. The FBI headed the investigations into both Crooks and Routh—withholding information about both from the House Task Force formed last year to investigated the assassination attempts.

According to the Task Force’s report, the FBI declined to provide any documents about the second, Sept. 15 assassination attempt that occurred at Trump’s Florida golf course—despite the fact that the Task Force’s legal authority was expanded to investigate that case, too.

Nor did the FBI provide the Task Force with much information about Crooks himself. The Task Force’s report said the FBI provided the Task Force with access to only 81, out of over 1,000, witness interview reports—known as 302s—comprising roughly 180 pages.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.