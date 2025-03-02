Pro-Ukraine Hecklers Force Vance Family, Including Children, into Hiding

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The U.S. Secret Service rushed JD Vance to an undisclosed location after pro-Ukrainian hecklers and protesters targeted the vice president and his family during a getaway vacation in Vermont on Saturday.

The Vance family, while en route to the popular Sugarbush Resort in Warren, Vermont, was ambushed by angry demonstrators protesting Vance’s viral rebuke of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an Oval Office meeting on Friday.

The vice president, Second Lady Usha Vance and their three young children were confronted by hundreds of demonstrators, some of whom held vitriolic and profane signs, Fox News first reported.

“Vance is a traitor, go ski in Russia,” “Tawdry excuse of a president” and “Nazi scum” were among the phrases thrown at Vance and his family.

The left celebrated the heckling:

🚨 BREAKING: After torpedoing yesterday’s meeting with Zelensky, JD Vance fled to Vermont for vacation—only to be met by hundreds of furious protesters. Couldn’t have happened to a better guy! pic.twitter.com/dv5mVIFeSl — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) March 1, 2025

Other individuals held transgender and Ukrainian flags as Vance’s motorcade made its way through Vermont.

The day before, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott had warned protesters to respect the Vance family during their vacation.

“I hope Vermonters remember the Vice President is here on a family trip with his young children and, while we may not always agree, we should be respectful,” Scott said in a press statement.

Scott’s warnings did little to deter the angry mob from targeting Vance and his children, with some other signs reading, “Trump serves Putin,” “Theocracy is not freedom” and “Stand with Ukraine.”

The protest came a day after Vance minced no words in condemning Zelenskyy’s baffling behavior during an Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials.

Zelenskyy, who was in the U.S. to sign a minerals deal, repeatedly interrupted Trump and rolled his eyes as he tried to question both the president and Vance.

Zelenskyy was put in check by Vance: “Mr. President, with respect, I think it’s disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media.”

He added, “Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president for trying to bring an end to this conflict.”

After the confrontation, Trump ousted Zelenskyy from the White House and ordered him to return only when ready for peace talks. Zelenskyy’s future as president is now uncertain.