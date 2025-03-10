Trump Slams Zelenskyy for Exploiting US Tax Dollars Like ‘Candy from a Baby’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump doubled down on his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of snatching money from the U.S. like candy from a baby.

Trump made these comments during a tell-all interview on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures with host Maria Bartiromo—just days after he scolded Zelenskyy during an Oval Office meeting.

“It was like taking candy from a baby, what he did,” Trump said, referring to Zelenskyy. “He’s a smart guy. And he’s a tough guy. And he took money out of this country under Biden like candy from a baby. It was so easy. With that same attitude.”

Trump added, “I just don’t think he’s grateful. We gave him, in my opinion, $350 billion. Europe is in for $100 billion.” He scolded Zelenskyy for falsely claiming Ukraine has been in the war alone, reminding Fox viewers that the U.S. has supplied Ukraine with “javelins” to fight the war.

On Feb. 28, Trump kicked Zelenskyy out of the White House after the foreign leader attempted, albeit unsuccessfully, to challenge Vice President JD Vance about his past comments on the war between Russia and Ukraine.

During the latter part of the meeting, Zelenskyy rolled his eyes, repeatedly interrupted Trump and Vance, and even warned that Americans would eventually feel the war’s wrath. Such comments were remarkable—never before had any foreign leader whose entire country relies on taxpayer assistance disrespected the presidency so blatantly.

After the chaotic meeting, Trump ordered Zelenskyy to leave the White House and return only when he was ready to negotiate a peace deal with Russia.