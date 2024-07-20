Quantcast
Friday, July 19, 2024

Secret Service Denies FOIA on Trump Shooting Due to Lack of Urgency’

'Biden’s Secret Service is delaying the processing of a FOIA we filed following the assassination attempt...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden (Screenshots from NBC News's YouTube and Secret Service's page / Edits by Headline USA)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Secret Service has denied the expedited processing of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request related to the recent assassination attempt on President Donald Trump, citing a lack of urgency. 

The FOIA request, filed by America First Legal (AFL), sought documents regarding the total number of Secret Service agents hired through 2023 and information about personnel and targets within the sub-departments of the federal agency.

AFL submitted the request less than a week after Thomas Crooks wounded Trump and killed firefighter chief Corey Comperatore, who heroically protected his wife and daughters during the vicious shooting. 

Despite the significant public interest in these documents and DHS regulations allowing for expedited processing, the Secret Service claimed AFL did not qualify for this special handling.  

The agency asserted that AFL did not demonstrate “that there is a threat to the life of physical safety of an individual” or a “particular urgency” to inform Americans about the requested documents. 

“Your letter was conclusory, in nature, and did not present any facts to justify a grant of expedited processing under the applicable standards,” the Secret Service stated in a letter addressed to AFL’s Will Scolinos. 

In a tweet announcing the denied request, AFL accused the Secret Service of “delaying the processing of a FOIA we filed following the assassination attempt of President Trump.” 

This FOIA request comes amid mounting calls for Secret Service Director Kimberly A. Cheatle’s immediate resignation.  

Security experts have criticized major security failures at the Pennsylvania rally where Trump was nearly killed.  

On Wednesday, Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo., chastised Cheatle at the Republican National Convention, demanding transparency about the shooting. 

Cheatle was not interested in answering any of their questions, claiming she did not believe the RNC was “the forum to have this discussion.”  

Several questions remain unanswered about the events leading up to the assassination attempt.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Allies Rebuke ‘Anonymous Sources’ They Once Embraced in Trump Era
Next article
MURDOCK: Trump’s Grand Old Party in Milwaukee Was Anything but Conventional

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com