Secret Service Denies FOIA on Trump Shooting Due to Lack of Urgency’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Secret Service has denied the expedited processing of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request related to the recent assassination attempt on President Donald Trump, citing a lack of urgency.

The FOIA request, filed by America First Legal (AFL), sought documents regarding the total number of Secret Service agents hired through 2023 and information about personnel and targets within the sub-departments of the federal agency.

AFL submitted the request less than a week after Thomas Crooks wounded Trump and killed firefighter chief Corey Comperatore, who heroically protected his wife and daughters during the vicious shooting.

Corey Comperatore's funeral is being held today. He was a brave patriot who gave his life to protect his family. His casket, delivered by a firetruck, was draped in an American flag. Corey will forever be an American Hero.

Despite the significant public interest in these documents and DHS regulations allowing for expedited processing, the Secret Service claimed AFL did not qualify for this special handling.

The agency asserted that AFL did not demonstrate “that there is a threat to the life of physical safety of an individual” or a “particular urgency” to inform Americans about the requested documents.

Biden's Secret Service is delaying the processing of a FOIA we filed following the assassination attempt of President Trump because they claim there is not: 1. Any threat to the life or safety of anyone; 2. Any urgency to inform the public about gov't activity.

2. Any urgency to inform the public about gov’t activity. pic.twitter.com/OtVebpzqSJ — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) July 19, 2024

“Your letter was conclusory, in nature, and did not present any facts to justify a grant of expedited processing under the applicable standards,” the Secret Service stated in a letter addressed to AFL’s Will Scolinos.

In a tweet announcing the denied request, AFL accused the Secret Service of “delaying the processing of a FOIA we filed following the assassination attempt of President Trump.”

This FOIA request comes amid mounting calls for Secret Service Director Kimberly A. Cheatle’s immediate resignation.

Security experts have criticized major security failures at the Pennsylvania rally where Trump was nearly killed.

On Wednesday, Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo., chastised Cheatle at the Republican National Convention, demanding transparency about the shooting.

The American people deserve answers from the Secret Service.

Cheatle was not interested in answering any of their questions, claiming she did not believe the RNC was “the forum to have this discussion.”

Several questions remain unanswered about the events leading up to the assassination attempt.