Corey Comperatore’s Family Says Last Goodbye During Funeral

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Friends and family of Corey Comperatore gathered at a church in Cabot, Pa., to lay him to rest on July 19, 2024, after the 50-year-old husband and father died protecting his wife and daughters by covering them with his body at a Trump rally on July 13, 2024, after a gunman tried to kill Donald Trump.

After the service, hundreds of fire trucks, some from as far away as Florida, were in a procession from the church to the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company in nearby Sarver, the Post Millennial reported. Comperatore served in the fire department for decades, working his way up to chief.

“Our beloved father and husband, and a friend to so many throughout the Butler region. Our family is finding comfort and peace through the heartfelt messages of encouragement from people around the world, through the support of our church and community and most of all through the strength of God,” the family said in the statement a day before the funeral.

Comperatore spent most of his life in the area, growing up in Sarver, Pa., and attending school in the neighboring town of Freeport, Pa., where he met his wife. They lived in Sarver with their children and often attended the church in Cabot.

Even though the July 19, 2024, service was more intimate, a separate event was held a day before at a banquet hall in Freeport for anyone who wished to pay their respects.

On July 18, 2024, hundreds of people showed up, with a lineup growing to span over a quarter-mile. Law enforcement patrolled the gathering, with two snipers on the roof and more on a building nearby. Officers also watched the crowd to ensure everyone stayed safe inside.

Trump paid respects to Comperatore during his speech at the Republican National Convention, holding a moment of silence.

“There’s no greater love than to lay down one’s life for others. This is the spirit that forged America in her darkest hours, and this is the love that will lead America back to the summit of human achievement and greatness. He lost his life selflessly, acting as a human shield to protect [his wife and daughter] from flying bullets,” he said.

Trump also said that people raised $6.3 million for Comperatore’s family as well as the families of the two other people who were injured at the rally.

In addition to that, a separate GoFundMe has brought over $1.3 million.