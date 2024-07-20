Feds Worry Trump Will Send Them Packing, Clean Up Swamp

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Bureaucrats in the American government recently expressed their fear over the prospect of Donald Trump getting inside the White House and draining the Swamp by firing all of them.

Trump pledged to implement reforms that would allow him to fire up to 50,000 bureaucrats at will, singling out those who are incompetent, unnecessary or undermine his anti-establishment mandate, the Daily Caller reported.

“The first rendition of the Trump administration was really, really difficult, and we saw a mass exodus of employees retiring. If we do have an administration shift, other employees will also reconsider their positions and move to the private sector. I don’t know what I’ll end up doing,” a National Park Service employee said.

Miles Taylor, who served as chief of staff in the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019, said that government employees who didn’t retire during Trump’s first term worked internally to deliberately obstruct his agenda. Taylor admitted that he was among those doing that.

The corrupt officials also became worried because Trump would probably appoint conservative administrators.

“He’s going to get people in place who are more intelligent and loyal to him. Now I think he could do a lot of damage,” a park service employee said.

The news source reported that Trump would reclassify many federal employees as Schedule F employees to replace them. In April 2024, the Biden administration finalized a rule preventing their status from being changed involuntarily. However, Trump’s allies have shrugged off the rule, saying that Trump could reverse it.

Since most of these government employees already admitted that Trump would win the election, a senior employee at the Interior Department said they decided to concentrate on ensuring that the Biden administration’s policies would be very hard to repeal.

“The concern hasn’t been focused on who the Democratic nominee is as much as concerns about Trump winning and what that would mean. From everyone’s perspective, it is to get as much done as possible. Also, they are trying to bury into the agency programs [like environmental justice] so they can survive a Trump administration,” the officials said.