Thursday, July 18, 2024

Secret Service Director Swarmed by Sens. Demanding Answers at RNC

'By abdicating their oversight duties they have empowered the Kim Cheatles and Alejandro Mayorkases and the Merrick Garlands and the Chris Wrays ... in many cases, they protected them...'

Posted by Molly Bruns

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) Senators and attendees of the Republican National Convention swarmed Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle at the conference on Wednesday, demanding answers on the apparent incompetence of the agency and insisting she resign in disgrace, according to Townhall.

After the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday, investigations revealed several security lapses, which Cheatle excused very poorly.

Convention-goers rightfully had several questions about both the sloped roof and several other inconsistencies with the crime, and aired them when Cheatle arrived at the convention.

A group of senators, including Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. and John Barasso, R-Wyo., walked through the timeline of the assassination in an attempt to get some answers.

Cheatle tried to make a break for it, walking up a steeply sloped set of stairs without issue in order to get away from the questioning.

Many of the questions had to do with the timeline of the shooting. The would-be assassin, 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, was recognized as a suspicious person an hour before the shooting.

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee launched an investigation into the assassination attempt, issuing a subpoena requesting Cheatle appear before the committee.

Cheatle said she will attend the hearing.

Amid all the other revelations, a briefing by the Secret Service admitted that they identified Crooks as a threat 10 minutes before Trump took the stage.

They did not tell him about the threat and allowed him to take the stage.

The Secret Service agent in charge of security for the rally was on the phone with local and state police as the shooting took place.

Crooks also visited the rally site the day before the event.

Despite the confrontation between Cheatle and the senators at the convention, some people claimed that the Senate should also be held responsible for allowing the Biden administration to run amok these last four years.

“[The Senate] created arrogant, inept, defiant apparatchiks like Kim Cheatle,” said Julie Kelly of RealClear Investigations in a Twitter post. “By abdicating their oversight duties they have empowered the Kim Cheatles and Alejandro Mayorkases and the Merrick Garlands and the Chris Wrays to name a few. Even worse, in many cases, they protected them.”

