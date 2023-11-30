Quantcast
Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Schumer Rebukes His Own Party’s Disturbing Anti-Semitism

'[A]ll of us must condemn antisemitism with full-throated clarity...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., delivered a rare rebuke of his own party’s disturbing anti-Semitism in their vitriol efforts to support Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war.

During a speech on the Senate floor on Monday, Schumer, who is Jewish, cautioned that the left is “unwittingly aiding and abetting” anti-Semitism, fostering disturbing animosity towards the Jewish population.

“I feel compelled to speak because I’m the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in America. In fact, the highest-ranking Jewish elected official ever in American history,” Schumer said.

“While the dead bodies of Jewish Israelis were still warm, while hundreds of Jewish Israelis were being carried as hostages back to Hamas tunnels under Gaza, Jewish Americans were alarmed to see some of our fellow citizens characterize a brutal terrorist attack as justified because of the actions of the Israeli government,” he added.

Schumer called on the left to confront the troubling rhetoric of anti-Semitism. “No matter what our beliefs are, no matter where we stand on the war in Gaza, all of us must condemn antisemitism with full-throated clarity whenever we see it before it metastasizes into something even worse. Because right now, that’s what Jewish Americans fear most,” he declared. 

During his speech, Schumer explicitly cited numerous reported incidents since the October terror attack by Hamas and specifically denounced anti-Semitic phrases, including the “From the river to the sea” chant, which bluntly calls for the destruction of the Jewish state.

“But rather than call out this dangerous behavior for what it is, we see so many of our friends and fellow citizens — particularly young people who yearn for justice — unknowingly aiding and abetting their cause, and worse, many of our friends and allies whose support we need now more than ever during this moment of intense Jewish pain, have brushed aside these concerns,” he said.

Schumer’s comments follow several left-wing protests across the nation against Israel’s actions in the Hamas-governed Gaza Strip. Troubling chants and displays, including swastikas, have been witnessed during these protests. 

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., faced a House censure vote after defending a phrase historically linked to calls for the destruction of Israel. The defense prompted a bipartisan censure against the phrase, even drawing disapproval from the White House.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Mom Savages Reporter Who Falsely Accused Son of ‘Blackface’ at NFL Game

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com