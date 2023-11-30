Biden Taps ‘Congressman Trump’ in Latest Gaffe

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Embattled President Joe Biden, amid a speech mired with verbal slips and numerous gaffes, inadvertently referenced a non-existent member of Congress, fabricating a role for former President Donald Trump.

Addressing factory workers in Colorado, Biden seemed to aim a jab at Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a vocal opponent of the Biden administration’s economic policies. However, he unexpectedly referred to Trump as a congressman.

There’s a lot to unpack here including, “Congressman Trump.” pic.twitter.com/IvtkKnq5HE — Media Research Center (@theMRC) November 29, 2023

“We can use [a billionaire minimum tax] to strengthen the Social Security and Medicare system instead of cutting them like Congressman Trump and Boebert want to do,” Biden said, marking another gaffe in a series of similar incidents.

The stream of verbal errors continued. As highlighted by the New York Post, Biden transitioned from boasting about nuclear capabilities to mistakenly naming the president of South Korea.

“Now look, my Marine carries that, but it has the code to blow up the world,” Biden said during a visit to a factory owned by South Korean company CS Wind.

“This is not nuclear weapons, is it?” Biden questioned, apparently joking with the workers.

BIDEN (heavily slurring): “I am friends with your leader, Mr. Moon, you know, hoo, we’re, we’re good guys” pic.twitter.com/EyLQFc141E — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 29, 2023

During his speech, Biden referred to someone named “Mr. Moon,” reportedly a nod to former South Korean President Moon Jae-in. However, Moon Jae-in left office in 2022.

“I am friends with your leader, Mr. Moon, you know,” Biden told the crowd.

BIDEN (heavily slurring): “I am friends with your leader, Mr. Moon, you know, hoo, we’re, we’re good guys” pic.twitter.com/EyLQFc141E — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 29, 2023

BIDEN: “I’ve said this to Deng Xiaoping in the Himalayas…” Did he mean Xi Jinping? pic.twitter.com/XtVKAXGNoe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 29, 2023

Biden’s stumble occurred less than a week after an incident where the former president reacted sharply to a reporter’s question about his fitness for seeking re-election in 2024.

“Mr. President are you too old to be running for re-election,” Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson asked Biden, triggering a strong response. “That’s stupid!” Biden retorted.

Tomlinson posed a follow-up question, inquiring about Biden’s position in the latest polls against Trump. However, Biden chose not to respond.