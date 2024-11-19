Quantcast
Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Scarborough Hits Back at ‘Massive Disconnect’ after ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Meet with Trump

'We’ve had a good day. Mika just had a wonderful event, and it’s fantastic. All of us are going to do the best we can do, and we’re all working towards a better America...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough
Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough / IMAGE: @yashar via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough hit back Tuesday at the “massive disconnect” of reactions to Morning Joe restarting communications with Republican President-elect Donald Trump.

Scarborough and his co-host wife, Mika Brzezinski, traveled to Mar-a-Lago on Friday for a “personal” sit-down meeting with Trump, which sparked sour reactions among media figures on both sides of the political aisle.

On Tuesday’s show, the Morning Joe crew addressed the media meltdown triggered by their announcement on Monday.

“Yesterday I saw for the first time what a massive disconnect there was between social media and the real world,” Scarborough commented.

Scarborough said he and Brzezinski were “flooded” with phone calls all day from people across the world who were supportive of their decision to talk to Trump.

However, he told viewers the occasional “I hope you’re doing OK” text would find its way into his notifications.

Scarborough blamed negative reactions to his post-election Trump meeting on X.

“We’ve had a good day. Mika just had a wonderful event, and it’s fantastic,” he said. “All of us are going to do the best we can do, and we’re all working towards a better America.”

Brzezinski chimed in by saying they must “take it day by day.”

Leftist The View co-host Sunny Hostin fumed over Morning Joe’s first meeting with Trump in seven years, criticizing Scarborough and Brzezinski for being “opinion journalists.”

“The bottom line is that America needs a free press that is willing to speak truth to power right now,” Hostin said. “More than ever. And I think that we have to be very clear-eyed when we think about the president-elect and cover the president-elect.”

Hostin continued to bash the meeting between Trump and the MSNBC hosts.

“And I don’t think you need to sit down for 90 minutes at Mar-a-Lago and kiss his ring to be able to speak truth and to be able to cover a story,” she added.

On the conservative side of commentary, SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly bashed the Trump-hating Morning Joe co-hosts as “dishonest jokes,” suggesting they see the writing on the wall and met with the president-elect to save their MSNBC jobs.

Kelly had three words for for Scarborough and Brzezinski: “Go f**k yourselves.”

“Literally no one wants to see this fence mended,” she added.

Trump told Fox News his sit-down with the Morning Joe co-hosts was “extremely cordial” and “ended in a very positive manner.”

The president-elect revealed that he, Brzezinski and Scarborough would be on speaking terms in the future.

On Monday’s broadcast of Morning Joe, Scarborough said discussion topics of the meeting consisted of abortion, mass deportation and the idea of “political retribution.”

“Joe and I realize it’s time to do something different, and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump, but also talking with him,” Brzezinski said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
SELLERS: 20 Offices Trump Has Yet to Fill (and the Fox News Personalities He Might Pick)

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com