Monday, November 18, 2024

Sunny Hostin Stumbles Into Realization That Morning Joe Hosts Are ‘Not Journalists’

'I think that this president-elect -- I hate to say it -- would like nothing more than to have only Fox News cover him...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Screenshot / The View
Screenshot / The View

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) The View co-host Sunny Hostin stumbled into the realization that Morning Joe co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough are “not journalists” Monday after the Trump-bashing couple revealed that met with the Republican president-elect at Mar-a-Lago.

Hostin criticized the Morning Joe co-hosts for speaking to Trump like normal people before taking a jab at the journalistic qualifications Brzezinski and Scarborough.

“The bottom line is that America needs a free press that is willing to speak truth to power right now. More than ever. And I think that we have to be very clear-eyed when we think about the president-elect and cover the president-elect. And I don’t think you need to sit down for 90 minutes at Mar-a-Lago and kiss his ring to be able to speak truth and to be able to cover a story,” Hostin said.

She pointed out that Mika and Joe lean more on the side of opinion than facts, saying “maybe they’re not journalists in the true sense.”

“We have to remember that Trump is the guy who ushered in the era of fake news. He is the guy who ushered in alternative facts,” Hostin fumed. “I think that this president-elect — I hate to say it — would like nothing more than to have only Fox News cover him.”

Hostin’s main takeaway from Trump’s meeting with the MSNBC fixtures, who spent the election cycle likening Trump to Hitler and fear-mongering that he would enact revenge on political foes, was that the Republican president-elect wants a “state-sponsored media.”

“I don’t think he can be trusted in the way that other presidents can be trusted,” The View co-host said.

On Friday, Scarborough and Brzezinski traveled to Florida for a “personal” sit-down with Trump — their first in-person interaction in seven years.

“Joe and I realize it’s time to do something different, and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump, but also talking with him,” Brzezinski said.

Scarborough said he and his wife talked to Trump about abortion, mass deportation and the idea of “political retribution.” He acknowledged that Morning Joe and Trump have been at odds for years prior to their move to “restart communications.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
